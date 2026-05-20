ZachXBT เผยแพร่ผลการสืบสวนเกี่ยวกับ BlockDAG Network, ZKP และ Spartans.com

ZachXBT ได้เผยแพร่ผลการสืบสวนโดยละเอียดเกี่ยวกับ BlockDAG Network, ZKP และ Spartans.com โดยพบว่ามีการนำเงินจากการระดมทุน Presale ของโปรเจกต์เหล่านี้ไปใช้จ่ายให้กับผู้สนับสนุนและสตรีมเมอร์เพื่อโปรโมตแพลตฟอร์มคาสิโน Spartans.com

นักสืบออนเชนชื่อดัง ZachXBT ได้เผยแพร่ผลการสืบสวนโดยละเอียด พบว่ามีการนำเงินจากการระดมทุน Presale ของโปรเจกต์ BlockDAG Network และ ZKP รวมกันอย่างน้อย 25 ล้านดอลลาร์ ไปใช้จ่ายให้กับผู้สนับสนุนและสตรีมเมอร์เพื่อโปรโมตแพลตฟอร์มคาสิโน Spartans.

com โดยที่เอกสาร Presale ต้นฉบับไม่เคยเปิดเผยข้อมูลดังกล่าวแก่นักลงทุนแม้แต่น้อย ZachXBT สรุปว่า Gurhan Kiziloz คือบุคคลที่อยู่เบื้องหลังความเชื่อมโยงของทั้งสามโปรเจกต์ และได้ออกคำแนะนำชัดเจนให้ทุกคน "หลีกเลี่ยง BlockDAG, ZKP และ Spartans" ผลการสืบสวนของ ZachXBT เปิดเผยแผนผังการไหลของเงินที่ซับซ้อน โดยเริ่มต้นจากกระเป๋า Presale ของ BlockDAG และ ZKP บนเครือข่าย Ethereum ก่อนที่เงินจะถูกรวมเข้าด้วยกันในกระเป๋าที่เชื่อมกับ Gurhan Kiziloz จากนั้นถูกโอนข้ามเชนจาก Ethereum ไปยัง Tron ผ่านบริดจ์ก่อนฝากและถอนผ่านกระดานเทรด HTX และ BTSE โดยอาศัยการวิเคราะห์ Timing เพื่อพิสูจน์ความเชื่อมโยง ปลายทางสุดท้ายคือกระเป๋าของ Spartans และที่อยู่สำหรับจ่ายเงินให้ผู้สนับสนุน (KOL/Streamer) โดยตรงนี่ไม่ใช่ครั้งแรกที่ ZachXBT ออกโรงเตือนเกี่ยวกับโปรเจกต์เหล่านี้ ก่อนหน้านี้ในเดือนตุลาคม 2568 ZachXBT เคยระบุว่า Gurhan Kiziloz คือผู้ร่วมก่อตั้งที่แท้จริงของ BlockDAG Network ที่ซ่อนตัวอยู่เบื้องหลัง โดยใช้บุคคลสาธารณะอื่นเป็นหน้าตา และได้ฟอกเงิน Presale ผ่านโบรกเกอร์ OTC ในตะวันออกกลาง ขณะที่รายงานระบุว่า BlockDAG ระดมทุนไปได้ไม่ต่ำกว่า 350 ล้านดอลลาร์จากนักลงทุนรายย่อย ด้วยการชูคำโฆษณาเรื่องผลตอบแทน 300 เท่า แต่ยังไม่สามารถเปิดตัว Mainnet หรือส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์ Mining ได้เลยหลังผ่านไปหลายปี ส่วนโปรเจกต์ ZKP นั้นถูกระบุว่าเป็นช่องทางระดมทุน Presale ใหม่ของ Kiziloz ที่ถูกเปิดตัวขึ้นในขณะที่นักลงทุน BlockDAG ยังคงรอรับ Miner และโทเคนของตนอยู่ โดยใช้รูปแบบเดิมทุกประการ ทั้งผู้ก่อตั้งนิรนาม การอ้างอุปกรณ์ฮาร์ดแวร์ ช่วง Presale ที่ยืดยาว และการใช้สื่อ PR ที่จ่ายเงินซื้ออย่างหนัก ก่อนหน้านี้ Siam ส่วนตัวผู้เขียนมองว่าเคสนี้เป็นตัวอย่างชัดเจนมากของสิ่งที่เรียกว่า "Presale Playbook" ที่ถูกใช้ซ้ำแล้วซ้ำเล่าในวงการคริปโต สูตรคือ ผู้ก่อตั้งนิรนาม + สัญญาผลตอบแทนสูงลิ่ว + ช่วง Presale ยาวนาน + ใช้เงินซื้อ PR และจ้างอินฟลู=นักลงทุนรายย่อยเจ็บตัว สิ่งที่น่าเป็นห่วงคือมีโปรเจกต์ที่ใช้รูปแบบนี้อีกมากในตลาด และเงิน Presale ที่ BlockDAG ระดมไปได้นั้นสูงมากในระดับหลายร้อยล้านดอลลาร์ แสดงให้เห็นว่ายังมีนักลงทุนจำนวนมากที่ตกเป็นเหยื่อได้ง่าย สิ่งที่ควรจับตาดูต่อไปคือ ว่าจะมีการดำเนินการทางกฎหมายต่อ Gurhan Kiziloz หรือไม่ และโปรเจกต์ ZKP จะถูกปิดตัวหรือเปลี่ยนชื่อไปใหม่อีกหรือเปล่า เพราะตราบใดที่ผู้อยู่เบื้องหลังยังลอยนวล โปรเจกต์หน้าก็อาจผุดขึ้นมาอี





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Blockdag Network ZKP Spartans.Com Gurhan Kiziloz Zachxbt Presale Playbook

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