The Meteorological Department has issued warning for heavy rain and strong winds in Thailand and the Andaman Sea region. Thailand is still experiencing continuous rainfall, with heavy rainfall in some areas, particularly in the southern west coast. This is due to the southwest monsoon approaching the Andaman Sea. Additionally, a trough low is affecting the northern and eastern regions of Thailand. With these factors combined, heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected in these areas, which could lead to flash floods and landslides. They should also be cautious of strong winds, especially near the coastline and riverbanks.

ประกาศกรมอุตุนิยมวิทยา ฉบับที่ 17 เรื่อง ฝนตกหนักถึงหนักมากบริเวณประเทศไทย และคลื่นลมแรงบริเวณทะเลอันดามัน มีผลกระทบต่อเนื่องจนถึงวันที่ 21 พฤษภาคม 2569ในวันที่ 21 พ.

ค. 69 ประเทศไทยยังคงมีฝนตกต่อเนื่อง และมีฝนตกหนักบางแห่ง โดยมีฝนตกหนักมากบางพื้นที่ในภาคใต้ฝั่งตะวันตก เนื่องจากมรสุมตะวันตกเฉียงใต้กำลังค่อนข้างแรงพัดปกคลุมทะเลอันดามันตอนบน และประเทศไทย ประกอบกับมีหย่อมความกดอากาศต่ำปกคลุมบริเวณภาคเหนือตอนล่าง และภาคตะวันออกเฉียงเหนือตอนบน ขอให้ประชาชนในบริเวณดังกล่าวระวังอันตรายจากฝนตกหนักถึงหนักมากและฝนที่ตกสะสม ซึ่งอาจทำให้เกิดน้ำท่วมฉับพลันและน้ำป่าไหลหลาก โดยเฉพาะพื้นที่ลาดเชิงเขาใกล้ทางน้ำไหลผ่านและพื้นที่ลุ่มไว้ด้วยสำหรับคลื่นลมบริเวณทะเลอันดามันและอ่าวไทยมีกำลังค่อนข้างแรง โดยทะเลอันดามันตอนบนตั้งแต่จังหวัดภูเก็ตขึ้นมามีคลื่นสูง 2-3 เมตร บริเวณที่มีฝนฟ้าคะนองคลื่นสูงมากกว่า 3 เมตร ส่วนทะเลอันดามันตอนล่างตั้งแต่จังหวัดกระบี่ลงไปและอ่าวไทยตอนบนมีคลื่นสูงประมาณ 2 เมตร บริเวณที่มีฝนฟ้าคะนองคลื่นสูงมากกว่า 2 เมตร ขอให้ชาวเรือในบริเวณดังกล่าวเดินเรือด้วยความระมัดระวังและหลีกเลี่ยงการเดินเรือในบริเวณที่มีฝนฟ้าคะนอง ส่วนเรือเล็กบริเวณทะเลอันดามันตอนบนควรงดออกจากฝั่งในช่วงวันดังกล่าวไว้ด้วยจึงขอให้ประชาชนติดตามประกาศจากกรมอุตุนิยมวิทยา และสามารถติดตามข้อมูลที่เว็บไซต์กรมอุตุนิยมวิทยา http://www.tmd.go.th หรือที่ 0-2399-4012-13 และ 1182 ได้ตลอด 24 ชั่วโมงกรมอุตุนิยมวิทยาจะออกประกาศฉบับต่อไปในวันที่ 21 พฤษภาคม พ. ศ. 2569 เวลา 17.00 น





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Thai Meteorological Department Rainfall Heavy Rainfall Southwest Monsoon Trough Low Heavy Rainfall Flash Floods Landslides Strong Winds

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