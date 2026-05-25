WTI, Brent Oil Prices Drop 5% as Trump Signals Progress in Iran Talks, but Remains Uncommitted

The prices of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent oil dropped by approximately 5% in the morning of May 25, 2021, according to Thai time, after US President Donald Trump signaled progress in talks with Iran to reopen the Bab al-Mandab Strait. Despite indicating that the US would not rush into a deal, the prices of Brent oil dropped to a level of 98.30 dollars per barrel. Trump posted a message on Truth Social on Sunday, indicating that the talks were ongoing and that no rush was needed to reach a deal, as the time was on the US's side. On Saturday, Trump said that the peace deal with Iran was making progress and that only the final details needed to be ironed out between the US, Iran, and other countries in the Middle East. Part of the deal includes reopening the Bab al-Mandab Strait for shipping again.

ดิบเวสต์เท็กซัส ( WTI ) และน้ำมันดิบเบรนท์ (Brent) ร่วงลงประมาณ 5% ในช่วงเช้าวันนี้ตามเวลาไทย (25 พ.

ค. ) หลังจากโดนัลด์ ทรัมป์ ประธานาธิบดีสหรัฐอเมริกาส่งสัญญาณว่าการเจรจากับอิหร่านเพื่อกลับมาเปิดช่องแคบฮอร์มุซนั้น มีความคืบหน้า แม้กล่าวว่าสหรัฐฯ จะไม่รีบร้อนทำข้อตกลงก็ตามราคาน้ำมันดิบเบรนท์ดิ่งลงราว 5% แตะระดับ 98.30 ดอลลาร์ต่อบาร์เรล ทรัมป์ได้โพสต์ข้อความบน Truth Social ในวันอาทิตย์ (24 พ.

ค. ) ว่า การเจรจากำลังดำเนินไปอย่างเป็นระเบียบและสร้างสรรค์ และได้แจ้งให้ผู้แทนว่าไม่ต้องรีบร้อนทำข้อตกลง เนื่องจากเวลาอยู่ข้างสหรัฐฯ ส่วนเมื่อวันเสาร์ที่ผ่านมา (23 พ. ค.

) ทรัมป์กล่าวว่า ข้อตกลงสันติภาพกับอิหร่านคืบหน้าไปมากแล้ว โดยเหลือเพียงขั้นตอนสรุปรายละเอียดขั้นสุดท้ายระหว่างสหรัฐฯ อิหร่าน และประเทศอื่น ๆ ที่เกี่ยวข้องในภูมิภาคตะวันออกกลาง ซึ่งส่วนหนึ่งของข้อตกลงนี้จะรวมถึงการเปิดเส้นทางเดินเรือบริเวณช่องแคบฮอร์มุซอีกครั้งในสัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา ราคาน้ำมันดิบ WTI ร่วงลง 8.37% และราคาน้ำมันเบรนท์ ร่วงลง 5.48% ท่ามกลางความไม่แน่นอนของการเจรจาสันติภาพระหว่างอิหร่านกับสหรัฐฯ อิหร่านได้ปิดช่องแคบฮอร์มุซตั้งแต่ต้นเดือนมี.

ค. ที่ผ่านมา โดยกำหนดให้เรือต่าง ๆ ต้องได้รับอนุญาตจากอิหร่านในการสัญจรผ่าน มิฉะนั้นอาจเสี่ยงต่อการถูกโจมต





Thansettakij / 🏆 23. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

WTI Brent Oil Iran Talks Bab Al-Mandab Strait Donald Trump Oil Prices Peace Deal

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