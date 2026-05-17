WHO: Bundibugyo Virus Outbreak in Congo, No Approved Vaccines or Treatments

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared an unusual situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo due to an outbreak of Bundibugyo virus, a strain of Ebola virus. The situation is considered not a pandemic emergency but a global health emergency. The outbreak has spread across the border and into major cities. The virus has no approved vaccines or treatments, and the response is limited to containment measures and supportive care.

PHEIC อย่างเป็นทางการแล้ว โดย ดร.

เทดรอส อัดฮานอม เกเบรเยซุส ผู้อำนวยการใหญ่ของ WHO ระบุในแถลงการณ์ว่า แม้สถานการณ์ในขณะนี้จะยังไม่เข้าข่ายการแพร่ระบาดใหญ่ทั่วโลก (Pandemic Emergency) เหมือนวิกฤตโควิด-19 แต่ถือเป็นเหตุการณ์ไม่ปกติที่จำเป็นต้องอาศัยความร่วมมือและการประสานงานระดับนานาชาติอย่างเร่งด่วน เนื่องจากเชื้อไวรัสได้เริ่มแพร่ระบาดข้ามพรมแดนและขยายตัวเข้าสู่เขตเมืองใหญ่แล้ว รายงานจากศูนย์ควบคุมและป้องกันโรคแห่งแอฟริกา (Africa CDC) เปิดเผยว่า ผลการตรวจวิเคราะห์ทางห้องปฏิบัติการยืนยันว่า ต้นตอของการระบาดครั้งนี้เกิดจาก "ไวรัสอีโบลาสายพันธุ์บุนดิบูเกียว" (Bundibugyo virus) ซึ่งถือเป็นการระด...

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Ebola Virus Bundibugyo Virus Democratic Republic Of Congo WHO Global Health Emergency

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