Artificial intelligence technologies are driving a shift in the world of finance, leading to new opportunities and challenges for financial markets and investors. This change is reshaping the Thai stock market, which faces a lack of representation from the New Economy and a slowdown in trading volumes.

World Changing Opportunities: The New World Order and the Future of Financial Markets . Global financial markets are facing unprecedented challenges and opportunities as the shift to a new world order, driven by advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, reshapes the investment landscape.

Driven by the rapid evolution of technology and the increasing integration of AI, markets such as the US, South Korea, and Japan are leading the shift towards a new economic paradigm. The Old Economy’s hold on the Thai stock market is weakening as startups and innovative companies, such as Delta, become increasingly significant players.

However, the Thai stock market faces significant challenges, including a lack of representation from the New Economy and a slowdown in trading volumes. The global tide is shifting towards developed economies, and low volumes of foreign direct investment (FDI) continue to challenge the market.

This shift has significant implications for the future of financial markets and investment strategies. This article reviews the current state of financial markets and the shift towards a new world order driven by AI technologies.

It also explores the challenges facing Thailand’s stock market and the opportunities presented by a new economic paradigm. Click here for more details: World Changing Opportunities: The New World Order and the Future of Financial Markets | Liberator Investment Forum 2026.





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New Economy Delta Foreign Direct Investment Artificial Intelligence Thai Stock Market Shift In Markets AI Technologies Global Financial Markets

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