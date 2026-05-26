Why a Museum in Greece Remembers Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, Founder of Turkey

The article discusses the establishment of a museum in Thessaloniki, Greece, dedicated to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey. It explores the reasons behind the museum's existence and the significance of Atatürk's legacy in both Turkey and Greece.

ความเชื่อ ศรัทธา อนุรักษ์ สามเสาหลักในการปกป้องจารีต วัฒนธรรม ของชนชาติ หากขาดสิ่งใดสิ่งหนึ่งเป็นเรื่องยากที่จะรักษารากเหง้าเอาไว้ได้ วานนี้ (๒๖ พฤษภาคม) มี ๒ โพสต์ในโซเชียลที่ได้รับความสนใจ เพราะอธิบายเรื่องราวที่คล้ายกัน คือความเชื่อ ความศรัทธา แต่เหตุผลต่างกันสุดขั้วเมื่อสักครู่ ผมได้เข้าชมพิพิธภัณฑ์ Atatürk ท่านที่สนใจประวัติศาสตร์การเมืองของประเทศต่างๆ อาจตั้งคำถามขึ้นว่า Mustafa Kemal Atatürk ผู้นำการปฏิวัติตุรกี เปลี่ยนตุรกีให้เข้าสู่ยุคสมัยใหม่ เป็นผู้นำก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐตุรกี แล้วไฉนกลับมีพิพิธภัณฑ์ Atatürk อยู่ที่กรีซ Mustafa Kemal Atatürk เกิดที่ Thessaloniki ในสมัยยังเป็นส่วนหนึ่งของจักรวรรดิออตโตมัน ในสมัยนั้นเรียกชื่อว่า Salonika จนกระทั่งถึงสงครามบอลข่านในปี ๑๙๑๒ เมืองนี้ตกมาเป็นของกรีซ และเรียกชื่อว่า Thessaloniki ตั้งแต่นั้นเป็นต้นมา.





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Atatürk Museum Greece Turkey Cultural Exchange

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