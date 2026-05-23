Violence against the elderly: 5 main types of mistreatment

Mistreatment of the elderly is a significant social issue, with five main types of mistreatment highlighted in our society. These include physical violence, negligence towards basic needs, exploitation, emotional abuse, and sexual abuse.

อันนี้คืออาชีพเส้านอนกินคลาสสิกสุดๆ ของคนรวยสมัยก่อน คือการที่เราเอาเงินไปซื้อ บ้าน คอนโดมิเนียม ทาวน์โฮม หรืออาคารพาณิชย์ มาเป็นชื่อของเราเอง แล้วประกาศหาคนมาเช่า พอถึงสิ้นเดือน ผู้เช่าก็ต้องโอน ‘ค่าเช่า’ ให้เราตามสัญญาเราได้ถือครองสินทรัพย์ที่จับต้องได้ ซึ่งในระยะยาวมูลค่าของที่ดินและสิ่งปลูกสร้างมักจะปรับตัวแพงขึ้นเรื่อยๆ ชนะเงินเฟ้อ และการเก็บค่าเช่าทุกเดือนก็เป็นกระแสเงินสดที่ทำให้เราชื่นใจสุดๆข้อควรระวัง: ต้องใช้เงินก้อนใหญ่มากในการเริ่มต้น (หรือถ้าจะกู้ ก็ต้องมีเครดิตหน้าที่การงานที่ดีพอให้ธนาคารปล่อยกู้) สภาพคล่องต่ำสุดๆ ถ้าวันหนึ่งร้อนเงินอยากขายคอนโดทิ้ง มันก็ไม่ได้ขายออกได้ในวันสองวัน แถมยังต้องเตรียมปวดหัวกับปัญหาจุกจิก เช่น ผู้เช่าเบี้ยวจ่าย ท่อน้ำแตก แอร์เสีย ทำห้องพัง เราในฐานะเจ้าของต้องคอยตามล้างตามเช็ดอีก และไม่ใช่ทำเลทุกที่จะได้ราคาดีเท่ากันหมด ต้องศึกษาตลาดให้ดีนะรายได้จากค่าเช่า ถือเป็นรายได้ตามกฎหมายที่เราต้องนำไปรวมคำนวณเพื่อเสียภาษีเงินได้บุคคลธรรมดา (ภ.

ง. ด. ) ด้วยนะ (จัดเป็นเงินได้ประเภทที่ 5) และอาจจะมีภาระเรื่องภาษีที่ดินและสิ่งปลูกสร้างที่ต้องจ่ายเป็นรายปีแฝงอยู่ด้วยคนที่มีเงินก้อน หรือมีเครดิตกู้แบงก์ผ่าน มีเวลาไปดูแลทรัพย์สิน มีทักษะในการคัดกรองผู้เช่า และชอบการลงทุนที่มีสินทรัพย์จับต้องได้เป็นชิ้นเป็นอั





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Elderly Abuse Mistreatment Elderly Violence Physical Abuse Neglect Exploitation Emotional Abuse Sexual Abuse

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