The velodrome at Huamakh is repaired for track cycling's 5th championship. Athletes begin training. Top sprinters head to Shanghai for Asian prep.

Velodrome Huamakh is now fully repaired and ready for athletes. The Thai Cycling Federation has announced that training sessions begin on November 23.

Field Repairs Finish Before Nov 23

The Thai Cycling Federation completed essential repairs to the velodrome surface. This work followed severe flood damage in September. The facility is now open for track cycling events. Athletes can now practice on the renewed surface. The repairs took approximately three weeks to finish. Paint has been applied to mark the lanes properly. The venue is safe for immediate competition.

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Thailand Championship Final Round

The track cycling championship resumes with its fifth round. This event is the final stage of the tournament. It decides the national champion in each category. Athletes earn points through accumulated results. The competition is known as the Prince Sirikitiy Cup. It honors the late Queen Sirikit. The championship is a major national event. Riders aim for the top titles.

Asian Federation Leadership Roles

Senior officials from the Asian Cycling Confederation are involved. They serve as vice president of the ACC. These roles influence continental cycling standards. They also lead the ASEAN Cycling Federation. The ACF supports regional sports development. Their positions shape future policies. The federation focuses on growth. This leadership drives Asian cycling progress.

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Thailand Sprint Team Prepares in Shanghai

Thailand's sprint team is traveling abroad. They are heading to Shanghai for training. The goal is to reach the top three in Asia. Shanghai offers world-class facilities. The team seeks competitive experience. This trip supports national rankings. The sprinters focus on intensity. They prepare for future Asian events.

Future Plans for Velodrome Upgrade

The venue will close for major renovations. This is part of a long-term plan. The aim is to host international events. Current repairs are only temporary. The federation wants higher standards. New facilities will meet global rules. This upgrade supports future bids. The venue will become a hub. International competitions will return. The timeline is yet to be fixed. The focus is on quality. The federation prioritizes safety and speed. These upgrades benefit all athletes. The sport moves forward. The velodrome becomes a premier site.