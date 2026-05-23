USCIS Announces New Policy: Foreign Nationals Seeking Green Card Must Apply Abroad

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced a new policy that requires foreign nationals seeking to adjust their immigration status to the United States to apply for a green card outside of the country. This policy has sparked criticism from organizations that assist immigrants and refugees.

รายงานข่าว สำนักงานบริการพลเมืองและตรวจคนเข้าเมืองสหรัฐฯ ( USCIS ) ประกาศเมื่อวันศุกร์ที่ 22 พ.

ค.2569 ผ่านมาว่า ชาวต่างชาติที่ต้องการปรับเปลี่ยนสถานะการเข้าเมืองในสหรัฐฯ เพื่อขอใบต่างด้าวหรือ 'กรีนการ์ด' (Green Card) จะต้องออกไปดำเนินการจากนอกประเทศผ่านทางกระทรวงการต่างประเทศแทน ซึ่งมาตรการนี้ได้จุดกระแสวิพากษ์วิจารณ์อย่างหนักจากกลุ่มองค์กรช่วยเหลือสังคมทันทีทาง USCIS ได้แจ้งการปรับเปลี่ยนมาตรการนี้ผ่านบันทึกข้อตกลงนโยบายฉบับใหม่ โดยระบุคำสั่งให้เจ้าหน้าที่พิจารณาปัจจัยและข้อมูลที่เกี่ยวข้องเป็นรายกรณีไป ในการตัดสินใจว่าผู้ยื่นคำร้องคนใดมีเหตุผลจำเป็นเร่งด่วนเป็นพิเศษที่จะได้รับการยกเว้นหรือไม่ กระทรวงความมั่นคงแห่งมาตุภูมิของสหรัฐฯ (DHS) ซึ่งเป็นหน่วยงานกำกับดูแล USCIS แถลงว่า 'ชาวต่างชาติที่พำนักอยู่ในสหรัฐฯ เป็นการชั่วคราวและต้องการกรีนการ์ด จะต้องเดินทางกลับไปยังประเทศบ้านเกิดของตนเองเพื่อยื่นคำร้อง นโยบายนี้จะช่วยให้ระบบตรวจคนเข้าเมืองของเราทำงานได้ตามเจตนารมณ์ที่กฎหมายกำหนดไว้ แทนที่จะเป็นการเปิดโอกาสให้คนใช้ประโยชน์จากช่องโหว่ของกฎหมาย'นอกจากนี้ ทาง USCIS ยังระบุเสริมว่า นโยบายใหม่นี้จะช่วยลดภาระและคืนทรัพยากรให้กับหน่วยงาน ทำให้เจ้าหน้าที่สามารถเอาเวลาไปโฟกัสกับการสะสางและประมวลผลเอกสารในเคสอื่น ๆ ได้มากขึ้น ด้าน HIAS ซึ่งเป็นองค์กรช่วยเหลือสังคมที่ดูแลกลุ่มผู้ลี้ภัยและผู้อพยพ ได้ออกมาโต้แย้งว่า มาตรการนี้ของ USCIS กำลังบีบบังคับให้กลุ่มเหยื่อที่รอดชีวิตจากการค้ามนุษย์ รวมถึงเด็ก ๆ ที่เคยถูกทำร้ายหรือถูกทอดทิ้ง ต้องจำใจเดินทางกลับไปยังประเทศต้นทางที่อันตราย ซึ่งเป็นที่ที่พวกเขาเพิ่งหนีเอาชีวิตรอดมา เพียงเพื่อจะดำเนินการตามขั้นตอนขอรับกรีนการ์ดสำหรับอยู่อาศัยถาวรในสหรัฐฯ การเปลี่ยนแปลงนโยบายในวันศุกร์นี้ ถือเป็นก้าวล่าสุดในมาตรการชุดใหญ่ของประธานาธิบดี โดนัลด์ ทรัมป์ ในรอบปีที่ผ่านมา ที่มุ่งเป้าคุมเข้มและจำกัดการอพยพย้ายถิ่นฐานเข้าสู่สหรัฐอเมริก





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USCIS Green Card Adjustment Of Status Foreign Nationals Application Abroad Immigration Policy Immigration Control Immigration Reform Immigration Restrictions Immigration Enforcement Immigration Reform Immigration Restrictions Immigration Enforcement Immigration Policy Immigration Control Immigration Reform Immigration Restrictions Immigration Enforcement

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