US Stock Markets Rally on Positive Developments in Middle East Peace Talks and Strong Sector-Wide Results

The US stock markets witnessed a robust uptrend on Friday, closing new record highs. Led by optimism about progress in Middle East peace talks and strong earnings reports from the S&P 500 sector, investors resumed their risk-taking. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 294.04 points, up 0.58%, with a close of 50,579.70. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 climbed 27.75 points, or 0.37%, to end at 7,473.47. Nasdaq composite rose 50.87 points, or 0.19%, to conclude at 26,343.97.

ตลาดหุ้นสหรัฐปรับตัวเพิ่มขึ้นอย่างแข็งแกร่งในการซื้อขายวันศุกร์ที่ผ่านมา โดยดัชนีดาวโจนส์ปิดทำสถิติสูงสุดใหม่ ท่ามกลางความคืบหน้าในการเจรจาเพื่อลดความตึงเครียดในตะวันออกกลาง รวมถึงผลประกอบการภาคเอกชนที่ออกมาแข็งแกร่งกว่าคาด ส่งผลให้นักลงทุนกลับมาเปิดรับความเสี่ยงมากขึ้นดัชนีอุตสาหกรรมดาวโจนส์เพิ่มขึ้น 294.

04 จุด หรือ 0.58% ปิดที่ระดับ 50,579.70 จุด ซึ่งถือเป็นระดับปิดสูงสุดเป็นประวัติการณ์ ขณะที่ดัชนี S&P 500 ปรับขึ้น 27.75 จุด หรือ 0.37% ปิดที่ 7,473.47 จุด และดัชนี Nasdaq Composite เพิ่มขึ้น 50.87 จุด หรือ 0.19% ปิดที่ 26,343.97 จุดนอกเหนือจากการปรับขึ้นต่อเนื่องในสัปดาห์ที่ 8 ของดัชนี S&P 500 ยังยังคงเคลื่อนไหวในแดนบวก โดยดัชนี Philadelphia Semiconductor Index ปรับตัวเพิ่มขึ้นจากแรงซื้อในหุ้น Qualcomm ที่พุ่งขึ้นถึง 12% หลังจากที่รายงานผลประกอบการแข็งแกร่ง ขณะที่ Nvidia ปรับลดลง 1.90% จากแรงขายทำกำไรด้านสถานการณ์ภูมิรัฐศาสตร์ รัฐมนตรีต่างประเทศสหรัฐ มาร์โก รูบิโอ เปิดเผยว่า สหรัฐมีความคืบหน้าบางส่วนในการเจรจากับอิหร่าน แม้ว่าต้องหารือเพิ่มเติมอีกหลายประเด็น ขณะที่โฆษกกระทรวงการต่างประเทศอิหร่านระบุว่า ทั้งสองฝ่ายยังคงมีความเห็นแตกต่างกันอย่างมากแม้บรรยากาศการเจรจาจะช่วยลดความกังวลด้านความขัดแย้ง แต่ราคาน้ำมันโลกยังคงปรับตัวเพิ่มขึ้น เนื่องจากการที่ตลาดยังคงให้ความสำคัญกับความเสี่ยงที่สถานการณ์อาจกลับมาตึงเครียดอีกครั้งในอนาคตราคาน้ำมันดิบเบรนท์ ซึ่งเป็นมาตรฐานตลาดโลก ปรับเพิ่มขึ้น 0.3% แตะระดับ 105.29 ดอลลาร์ต่อบาร์เรล ขณะที่น้ำมันดิบเวสต์เทกซัส อินเตอร์มีเดียต (WTI) ของสหรัฐ เพิ่มขึ้น 0.9% แตะระดับ 98.26 ดอลลาร์ต่อบาร์เรลในทางกลับกัน ราคาทองคำปรับตัวลดลงต่อเนื่องเป็นสัปดาห์ที่สอง โดยถูกกดดันจากราคาน้ำมันที่ปรับขึ้น ซึ่งกระตุ้นความกังวลเกี่ยวกับเงินเฟ้อและเพิ่มการคาดการณ์ว่าธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) อาจเดินหน้าปรับขึ้นอัตราดอกเบี้ยเพิ่มเติมราคาทองสปอตลดลง 0.6% อยู่ที่ 4,515.83 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่สัญญาทองคำล่วงหน้าส่งมอบเดือนมิถุนายน ปรับลดลง 0.4% ปิดที่ 4,523.20 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ โดยตลอดทั้งสัปดาห์ ราคาทองคำปรับตัวลงรวม 0.4





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