US Stock Market Falls on Worries of Inflation in Global Markets, Tension in Middle East and Irroutines in Geopolitics

The US stock market suffered a significant decline on Friday with investors concerned about the escalating inflation in global markets, tensions in the Middle East, and geopolitical uncertainty.

ตลาดหุ้นสหรัฐปิดการซื้อขายวันศุกร์ปรับตัวลดลงอย่างหนัก หลังนักลงทุนวิตกต่อแรงกดดันเงินเฟ้อทั่วโลกที่ทวีความรุนแรงจากราคาน้ำมันดิบพุ่งสูง ท่ามกลางสถานการณ์ตึงเครียดในตะวันออกกลางและความไม่แน่นอนทางภูมิรัฐศาสตร์ ส่งผลให้แรงขายกระจายตัวในหุ้นขนาดใหญ่ แม้ก่อนหน้านี้ตลาดจะได้แรงหนุนจากกระแสปัญญาประดิษฐ์ (AI) จนดัชนีทำสถิติสูงสุดใหม่ต่อเนื่องดัชนีหลักทั้งสามของสหรัฐปรับตัวลดลงมากกว่า 1% โดยดัชนีดาวโจนส์ปิดลดลง 537.

29 จุด หรือ 1.07% ปิดที่ 49,526.17 จุด ขณะที่ดัชนี S&P 500 ลดลง 92.74 จุด หรือ 1.24% ปิดที่ 7,408.50 จุด และดัชนี Nasdaq Composite ร่วงลง 410.08 จุด หรือ 1.54% ปิดที่ 26,225.15 จุดแรงกดดันสำคัญมาจากอัตราผลตอบแทนพันธบัตรรัฐบาลสหรัฐ (Treasury yields) ที่ปรับตัวสูงขึ้นตามราคาพลังงาน ส่งผลให้นักลงทุนบางส่วนโยกเงินออกจากสินทรัพย์เสี่ยงเข้าสู่ตลาดตราสารหนี้ ซึ่งให้ผลตอบแทนที่น่าสนใจกว่าในภาวะความไม่แน่นอนสูงอย่างไรก็ตาม แม้ตลาดจะเผชิญแรงเทขาย ดัชนี S&P 500 ยังสามารถปิดบวกต่อเนื่องเป็นสัปดาห์ที่ 7 ติดต่อกัน ถือเป็นการปรับขึ้นรายสัปดาห์ยาวนานที่สุดนับตั้งแต่ช่วงปลายปี 2566 ขณะที่ Nasdaq และ Dow Jones ต่างปิดลบรายสัปดาห





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