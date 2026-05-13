US Stock Market Updates: Dow Jones, S&P500, Nasdaq Trading Update

This news article provides an update on the performance of the major stock market indices in the US, including the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P500, and Nasdaq. It highlights the reasons for the mixed performance, with the focus on the positive impact of technology stocks, especially those related to Artificial Intelligence, on the recovery of the stock market despite concerns from data on inflation and Fed stimulation. It also mentions some notable trends and events leading up to the newsworthy period.

ดัชนีดาวโจนส์ตลาดหุ้นนิวยอร์กปิดลบเล็กน้อยในวันพุธ (13 พ. ค.

) แต่ดัชนี S&P500 และ Nasdaq ดีดตัวขึ้นปิดในแดนบวก โดยได้แรงหนุนจากการพุ่งขึ้นของหุ้นกลุ่มเทคโนโลยีที่เกี่ยวข้องกับปัญญาประดิษฐ์ (AI) ซึ่งช่วยบรรเทาปัจจัยลบจากข้อมูลเงินเฟ้อที่สูงกว่าคาดและความเป็นไปได้ที่ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐฯ (เฟด) จะเดินหน้าใช้นโยบายคุมเข้มทางการเงิน ทั้งนี้ ดัชนีเฉลี่ยอุตสาหกรรมดาวโจนส์ปิดที่ 49,693.20 จุด ลดลง 67.36 จุด หรือ -0.14%, ดัชนี S&P500 ปิดที่ 7,444.25 จุด เพิ่มขึ้น 43.29 จุด หรือ +0.58%, และดัชนี Nasdaq ปิดที่ 26,402.34 จุด เพิ่มขึ้น 314.14 จุด หรือ +1.20





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Stock Market Dow Jones S&P500 Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence Inflation Fed Technology Stocks

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