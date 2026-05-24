US Secret Service Officer Killed in Shooting Near White House

A US Secret Service officer was killed in a shooting incident near the White House in Washington, DC. The officer was shot by a suspect who was later killed by the Secret Service. The incident occurred near the intersection of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, which is close to the White House. The suspect was reportedly in a group with a history of mental instability and had a history of restraining orders. The Secret Service and FBI are investigating the incident.

เกิดเหตุยิงปืนใกล้ทำเนียบขาวในกรุงวอชิงตัน ดี. ซี. เจ้าหน้าที่หน่วยอารักขาผู้นำสหรัฐยิงตอบโต้ผู้ต้องสงสัยเสียชีวิต ขณะประชาชนถูกลูกหลง 1 ราย เกิดเหตุระทึกบริเวณจุดตรวจรักษาความปลอดภัยใกล้ทำเนียบขาว ในกรุงวอชิงตัน ดี.

ซี.

สหรัฐอเมริกา เมื่อช่วงเย็นวันเสาร์ที่ผ่านมา หลังชายต้องสงสัยรายหนึ่งใช้อาวุธปืนยิงใส่เจ้าหน้าที่หน่วยอารักขาประธานาธิบดีสหรัฐ ส่งผลให้เกิดการยิงตอบโต้กันอย่างดุเดือด ก่อนผู้ก่อเหตุจะถูกยิงได้รับบาดเจ็บสาหัสและเสียชีวิตในเวลาต่อมาที่โรงพยาบาลรายงานเบื้องต้นระบุว่า ผู้ต้องสงสัยเดินเข้ามาบริเวณจุดตรวจที่แยกถนน 17th Street และ Pennsylvania Avenue ซึ่งอยู่ใกล้กับพื้นที่ทำเนียบขาว ก่อนเปิดฉากยิงใส่เจ้าหน้าที่รักษาความปลอดภัยในช่วงก่อนเวลา 18.00 น.

ตามเวลาท้องถิ่นเจ้าหน้าที่หน่วย Secret Service เปิดเผยว่า เจ้าหน้าที่ได้ยิงตอบโต้ทันทีเพื่อควบคุมสถานการณ์ และสามารถยิงถูกผู้ก่อเหตุ ก่อนนำตัวส่งโรงพยาบาล George Washington Hospital แต่ผู้ต้องสงสัยเสียชีวิตในเวลาต่อมา อย่างไรก็ตาม ยังไม่มีการเปิดเผยรายละเอียดเกี่ยวกับอาการหรือจำนวนกระสุนที่ถูกยิงนอกจากนี้ ยังมีประชาชนที่อยู่ในบริเวณดังกล่าวถูกกระสุนปืนได้รับบาดเจ็บอีก 1 ราย โดยเจ้าหน้าที่ยังไม่สามารถยืนยันได้ว่า กระสุนที่ถูกยิงมาจากฝ่ายผู้ต้องสงสัย หรือเกิดจากการยิงตอบโต้ระหว่างทั้งสองฝ่ายด้านเจ้าหน้าที่ Secret Service ยืนยันว่า ไม่มีเจ้าหน้าที่ได้รับบาดเจ็บจากเหตุการณ์ดังกล่าว ขณะที่ประธานาธิบดีโดนัลด์ ทรัมป์ อยู่ภายในทำเนียบขาวในช่วงเกิดเหตุและไม่ได้รับผลกระทบ โดยได้รับรายงานสรุปสถานการณ์จากหน่วยอารักขาแล้วแหล่งข่าวด้านกฎหมายเปิดเผยเพิ่มเติมว่า ผู้ต้องสงสัยถูกจัดอยู่ในกลุ่มผู้มีภาวะไม่มั่นคงทางอารมณ์ และเคยถูกออกคำสั่งห้ามเข้าใกล้พื้นที่หรือบุคคลสำคัญมาก่อนขณะนี้ United States Secret Service อยู่ระหว่างสอบสวนเหตุการณ์ร่วมกับ Federal Bureau of Investigation หรือ FBI โดย Kash Patel ผู้อำนวยการ FBI ระบุว่า หน่วยงานกำลังสนับสนุนการสืบสวนเพื่อหาสาเหตุและแรงจูงใจของเหตุยิงครั้งนี้อย่างละเอีย





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US Secret Service Shooting Washington DC White House Mental Instability Restraining Orders

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