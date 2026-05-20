US PREPARED TO WAGE AIR STRIKES ON IRAN

US President Donald Trump confirms Washington's commitment to air strikes on Iran should the nuclear talks fail. He says the current situation is 'highly volatile' and could escalate into a full-blown conflict.

โดนัลด์ ทรัมป์ ระบุสหรัฐฯ พร้อมโจมตีอิหร่านเพิ่มเติม หากการเจรจาสันติภาพล้มเหลว ขณะตะวันออกกลางเผชิบ้วยความตึงเครียดรอบใหม่ ประธานาธิบดีโดนัลด์ ทรัมป์ ของสหรัฐอเมริกา เปิดเผยเมื่อวันพุธว่า วอชิงตันพร้อมเดินหน้าปฏิบัติการโจมตีเพิ่มเติมต่อกรุงเตหะราน หากอิหร่านไม่ยอมรับข้อตกลงสันติภาพ แต่ยืนยันว่ายังพร้อมเปิดโอกาสให้การเจรจาดำเนินต่ออีก ‘ไม่กี่วัน’ เพื่อรอ ‘คำตอบที่ถูกต้อง’ trumpee เปิดเผยกับผู้สื่อข่าวที่ฐานทัพร่วมแอนดรูว์ส โดยระบุว่าสถานการณ์ขณะนี้อยู่ใน ‘จุดเปราะบางอย่างยิ่ง’ และสามารถยกระดับเป็นความขัดแย้งเต็มรูปแบบได้อย่างรวดเร็วถ้อยแถลงดังกล่าวเกิดขึ้นหลังจากสหรัฐฯ ระงับ ‘ปฏิบัติการเอปิก ฟิวรี’ เพื่อเปิดทางสู่การหยุดยิงมาแล้วกว่า 6 สัปดาห์ การเจรจายุติสงครามยังแทบไม่มีความคืบหน้า ขณะที่ราคาน้ำมันและเชื้อเพลิงที่พุ่งสูงขึ้นเริ่มส่งผลกระทบต่อคะแนนนิยมของทรัมป์ ก่อนการเลือกตั้งสภาคองเกรสในเดือนพฤศจิกายนนี.

โดนัลด์ ทรัมป์ ระบุสหรัฐฯ พร้อมโจมตีอิหร่านเพิ่มเติม หากการเจรจาสันติภาพล้มเหลว ขณะตะวันออกกลางเผชิบ้วยความตึงเครียดรอบใหม่ ประธานาธิบดีโดนัลด์ ทรัมป์ ของสหรัฐอเมริกา เปิดเผยเมื่อวันพุธว่า วอชิงตันพร้อมเดินหน้าปฏิบัติการโจมตีเพิ่มเติมต่อกรุงเตหะราน หากอิหร่านไม่ยอมรับข้อตกลงสันติภาพ แต่ยืนยันว่ายังพร้อมเปิดโอกาสให้การเจรจาดำเนินต่ออีก ‘ไม่กี่วัน’ เพื่อรอ ‘คำตอบที่ถูกต้อง’ trumpee เปิดเผยกับผู้สื่อข่าวที่ฐานทัพร่วมแอนดรูว์ส โดยระบุว่าสถานการณ์ขณะนี้อยู่ใน ‘จุดเปราะบางอย่างยิ่ง’ และสามารถยกระดับเป็นความขัดแย้งเต็มรูปแบบได้อย่างรวดเร็วถ้อยแถลงดังกล่าวเกิดขึ้นหลังจากสหรัฐฯ ระงับ ‘ปฏิบัติการเอปิก ฟิวรี’ เพื่อเปิดทางสู่การหยุดยิงมาแล้วกว่า 6 สัปดาห์ การเจรจายุติสงครามยังแทบไม่มีความคืบหน้า ขณะที่ราคาน้ำมันและเชื้อเพลิงที่พุ่งสูงขึ้นเริ่มส่งผลกระทบต่อคะแนนนิยมของทรัมป์ ก่อนการเลือกตั้งสภาคองเกรสในเดือนพฤศจิกายนนี





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