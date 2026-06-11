US Military Strikes Iran After Trump Threat

The US military has launched strikes on multiple targets in Iran, responding to a provocative action by Iran and continuing a series of actions by the country.

ในโพสต์บน X CENTCOM ได้เผยว่ากองทัพสหรัฐฯ ได้เริ่ม ‘เปิดการโจมตีป้องกันตัวเองเพิ่มเติมในวันนี้ เวลา 17.15 น.

ET ต่อเป้าหมายหลายจุดในอิหร่านตามคำสั่งของผู้บัญชาการทหารสูงสุด’ โดยระบุว่า การโจมตีดังกล่าว ‘เป็นการตอบสนองต่อการรุกรานที่ไม่สมเหตุสมผลและดำเนินต่อไปของอิหร่าน’ การนัดหยุดงานดังกล่าวมีขึ้นหลังจากทรัมป์ ได้ประกาศเมื่อวันพุธที่ผ่านมาว่า สหรัฐฯ จะโจมตีอิหร่าน ‘อย่างหนัก’ อีกครั้ง ทำให้เกิดภัยคุกคามต่อสาธารณชนเพิ่มมากขึ้น ในขณะที่เขาได้ดึงดูดให้เตหะรานลงนามข้อตกลง ในการตอบโต้เมื่อบ่ายวันพุธ เอบราฮิม อาซีซี หัวหน้าคณะกรรมาธิการความมั่นคงแห่งชาติในรัฐสภาอิหร่าน ได้เขียนว่า ‘คราวนี้ สงครามจะไม่ได้จำกัดอยู่เพียงภูมิภาคเท่านั้น’ ในโพสต์บน X. ความคิดเห็นดังกล่าวเกิดขึ้นหลังจากที่ทรัมป์ ได้เตือนเรื่อง Truth Social ว่าอิหร่านใช้เวลาเจรจานานเกินไป และจะ ‘จ่ายราคา’ ท่ามกลางความตึงเครียดทางทหารที่ทวีความรุนแรงระหว่างวอชิงตันและเตหะราน ‘การทหารของอิหร่านยุ่งเหยิงโดยสิ้นเชิง’ ทรัมป์ ได้เขียนเมื่อเช้าวันพุธ ‘ส่วนใหญ่ เช่น กองทัพเรือและกองทัพอากาศ ไม่มีอยู่อีกต่อไป พวกเขาพ่ายแพ้อย่างสิ้นเชิง อิหร่านมีแต่คำพูดและไม่มีการดำเนินการ’ Claudio Galimberti หัวหน้านักเศรษฐศาสตร์ของ Rystad Energy ได้กล่าวกับ CNBC เมื่อต้นสัปดาห์นี้ว่าราคาน้ำมันอาจแตะระดับ 150 ดอลลาร์ต่อบาร์เรลได้ภายในสองสามเดือนข้างหน้า หากการสู้รบในตะวันออกกลางยังดำเนินต่อไป เนื่องจากปริมาณสินค้าคงคลังอยู่ในระดับที่ต่ำมา





thaifrx / 🏆 34. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US Military Iran Strikes Response Provocative Action Series Of Actions Country

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