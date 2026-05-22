US House Oversight Committee launches investigation into insider trading on prediction markets

The US House Oversight Committee has launched an investigation into insider trading on prediction markets, including the use of data related to the military operation Absolute Resolve to bet on Polymarket. The investigation comes amid concerns over potential insider trading on trading platforms, including the involvement of a US Army officer in such activities. Additionally, New York Times reported on suspicious betting activity on Polymarket, including wagers that took place just a few hours before the US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran.

คณะกรรมการกำกับดูแลและการปฏิรูปรัฐบาลสหรัฐฯ นำโดยประธานคณะกรรมการ James Comer (พรรครีพับลิกัน รัฐเคนตักกี) ได้เปิดการสอบสวนอย่างเป็นทางการกรณีการใช้ข้อมูลวงในเดิมพันบนแพลตฟอร์มตลาดพยากรณ์ Polymarket และ Kalshi Comer ส่งจดหมายอย่างเป็นทางการถึง Shayne Coplan ซีอีโอของ Polymarket และ Tarek Mansour ซีอีโอของ Kalshi โดยกำหนดให้ส่งเอกสารและข้อมูลภายในวันที่ 5 มิ.

ย. เพื่อประเมินว่าแต่ละแพลตฟอร์มมีมาตรการตรวจสอบตัวตนผู้ใช้งาน บังคับใช้ข้อจำกัดทางภูมิศาสตร์ และตรวจจับกิจกรรมการซื้อขายที่น่าสงสัยเพียงพอหรือไม่ Comer ระบุว่าคณะกรรมการกำลัง ‘ตรวจสอบความเพียงพอของมาตรการป้องกันของบริษัท เพื่อป้องกันไม่ให้เข้าถึงเว็บไซต์นอกประเทศ เพื่อหลบเลี่ยงการปฏิบัติตามกฎระเบียบของรัฐบาลกลางสหรัฐฯ ที่บังคับใช้กับแพลตฟอร์มตลาดพยากรณ์





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Insider Trading Prediction Markets Polymarket Trading Platforms Military Operations Betting Activity

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