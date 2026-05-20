U.S. Fed Offers Skinny Master Accounts for Fintech, Crypto Firms to Access Fedwire and FedNow Direct

The Federal Reserve of the United States (Fed) has proposed a new account type, 'skinny master accounts,' which could allow eligible fintech and crypto firms direct access to its payment system, bypassing intermediaries such as banks. This proposal represents an important step towards enabling alternative financial institutions to connect with the Fed's payments network, potentially reducing transaction costs and increasing operational efficiency. The skinny master account's main features include limitations such as not being able to access overdraft facilities, obtain emergencies liquidity, or earn interest on the account balance, while requiring participants to adhere to anti-money laundering, fraud prevention, and anti-counterfeiting regulations.

The Federal Reserve of the United States (Fed) has issued a request for comment on a proposed rulemaking for a new type of account known as ' skinny master accounts ' that could give eligible fintech and crypto firms direct access to its payment system, bypassing intermediaries such as banks.

This proposal marks a significant step towards enabling alternative financial institutions to connect with the Fed's payments network, potentially reducing transaction costs and increasing operational efficiency.

The skinny master account's main features include limitations such as not being able to access overdraft facilities, obtaining emergency liquidity through the Discount Window, or earning interest on the account balance.

To be eligible for this account, participants must demonstrate adherence to anti-money laundering, fraud prevention, and anti-counterfeiting regulations, and their accounts cannot receive funding from U.S. financial institutions without a formal relationship or a specific exemption.

Furthermore, the Federal Reserve Bank has expressed concerns about potential risks, with Fed Governor Michael Barr stating that he does not support the proposal, citing insufficient safeguards to prevent potential money laundering and terrorist financing.

Governor Christopher Waller initiated this idea with the intention of providing more resilient financial infrastructure and fostering innovation in the sector. Nevertheless, the account type is currently under the comment period, and no enforcement actions have been mandated





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