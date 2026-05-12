The U.S. Court of International Trade ruled on May 7, 2026, that tariffs imposed by President Trump on a list of 10% under the Trade Act of 1974 were unconstitutional. The court's decision was based on the belief that the tariffs did not address trade or trade imbalance issues. This decision impacts importers, including two private companies and the state of Washington, resulting in a temporary suspension of the tariffs while the case is appealed.

เหตุการณ์นี้เริ่มต้นจากการตัดสินของศาลการค้าระหว่างประเทศสหรัฐฯ ในวันที่ 7 พฤษภาคม 2026 ซึ่งมีคะแนนเสียง 2 ต่อ 1 ว่าการใช้มาตรการภาษีทั่วโลก 10% ของทรัมป์ตามมาตรา 122 แห่งพระราชบัญญัติการค้าปี 1974 นั้น ไม่ชอบด้วยกฎหมาย ศาลวินิจฉัยว่าฝ่ายบริหารอ้างอำนาจผิดเงื่อนไข เนื่องจากมาตรา 122 ถูกออกแบบมาเพื่อแก้ไขปัญหา ‘การขาดดุลการชำระเงินอย่างรุนแรง’ ไม่ใช่การขาดดุลการค้าหรือบัญชีเดินสะพัด และคำสั่งของศาลการค้าระหว่างประเทศในครั้งนั้นให้ความคุ้มครองเฉพาะโจทก์ที่ยื่นฟ้องเท่านั้น อย่างไรก็ตาม พล 대통령ทรีปน์ดรัมป์ ก็ยื่นคำร้องต่อศาลอุทธรณ์ในวันที่ 11 พฤษภาคม เพื่อขอให้แสดงความเห็นชัดเจนก่อนถึงกำหนดหมดอายุของภาษีในวันที่ 24 กรกฎาคม 2026 และศาลอุทธรณ์ก็เห็นใจในคำร้องนั้นในวันถัดไป ซึ่งภาษีนำเข้า 10% ชุดนี้ถูกกำหนดโดยพลทาตั้มเมื่อปลายเดือนกุมภาพันธ์ 2026 เพื่อทดแทนมาตรการภาษีชุดก่อนหน้าที่ศาลฎีกาได้ตัดสินยกเลิกไปก่อนหน้านั้น ส่วนตัวผู้เขียนมองว่าการต่อสู้ทางกฎหมายเรื่องภาษีนำเข้าของพลทัพรัฐบาลแห่งสหรัฐฯ ยังไม่จบง่าย ๆ เพราะนี่คือรอบที่สามแล้วที่รัฐบาลต้องหาช่องทางกฎหมายใหม่ หลังจากโดนศาลตีตก สิ่งที่น่าสังเกตคือภาษีชุดนี้มีกำหนดหมดอายุกลางเดือน กรกฎาคม อยู่แล้ว ดังนั้นการอุทธรณ์ครั้งนี้อาจเป็นเพียงการยื้อเวลาเพื่อให้รัฐบาลปรับยุทธศาสตร์ใหม่ในการใช้กฎหมายการค้าเพื่อกำหนดภาษีนำเข้า หรืออาจจะหันไปใช้มาตรา 301 หรือมาตรา 232 แทน ฯลฯ นอกจากนี้ยังมีโอกาสที่ตลาดการค้าโลกอาจต้องปรับตัวรับความไม่แน่นอนรอบใหม่ด้ว.

เหตุการณ์นี้เริ่มต้นจากการตัดสินของศาลการค้าระหว่างประเทศสหรัฐฯ ในวันที่ 7 พฤษภาคม 2026 ซึ่งมีคะแนนเสียง 2 ต่อ 1 ว่าการใช้มาตรการภาษีทั่วโลก 10% ของทรัมป์ตามมาตรา 122 แห่งพระราชบัญญัติการค้าปี 1974 นั้น ไม่ชอบด้วยกฎหมาย ศาลวินิจฉัยว่าฝ่ายบริหารอ้างอำนาจผิดเงื่อนไข เนื่องจากมาตรา 122 ถูกออกแบบมาเพื่อแก้ไขปัญหา ‘การขาดดุลการชำระเงินอย่างรุนแรง’ ไม่ใช่การขาดดุลการค้าหรือบัญชีเดินสะพัด และคำสั่งของศาลการค้าระหว่างประเทศในครั้งนั้นให้ความคุ้มครองเฉพาะโจทก์ที่ยื่นฟ้องเท่านั้น อย่างไรก็ตาม พล 대통령ทรีปน์ดรัมป์ ก็ยื่นคำร้องต่อศาลอุทธรณ์ในวันที่ 11 พฤษภาคม เพื่อขอให้แสดงความเห็นชัดเจนก่อนถึงกำหนดหมดอายุของภาษีในวันที่ 24 กรกฎาคม 2026 และศาลอุทธรณ์ก็เห็นใจในคำร้องนั้นในวันถัดไป ซึ่งภาษีนำเข้า 10% ชุดนี้ถูกกำหนดโดยพลทาตั้มเมื่อปลายเดือนกุมภาพันธ์ 2026 เพื่อทดแทนมาตรการภาษีชุดก่อนหน้าที่ศาลฎีกาได้ตัดสินยกเลิกไปก่อนหน้านั้น ส่วนตัวผู้เขียนมองว่าการต่อสู้ทางกฎหมายเรื่องภาษีนำเข้าของพลทัพรัฐบาลแห่งสหรัฐฯ ยังไม่จบง่าย ๆ เพราะนี่คือรอบที่สามแล้วที่รัฐบาลต้องหาช่องทางกฎหมายใหม่ หลังจากโดนศาลตีตก สิ่งที่น่าสังเกตคือภาษีชุดนี้มีกำหนดหมดอายุกลางเดือน กรกฎาคม อยู่แล้ว ดังนั้นการอุทธรณ์ครั้งนี้อาจเป็นเพียงการยื้อเวลาเพื่อให้รัฐบาลปรับยุทธศาสตร์ใหม่ในการใช้กฎหมายการค้าเพื่อกำหนดภาษีนำเข้า หรืออาจจะหันไปใช้มาตรา 301 หรือมาตรา 232 แทน ฯลฯ นอกจากนี้ยังมีโอกาสที่ตลาดการค้าโลกอาจต้องปรับตัวรับความไม่แน่นอนรอบใหม่ด้ว





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