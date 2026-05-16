Update of Guidelines for Issuing and Offering Bonds with Foreign Risk

The guidelines are being modified to include stricter requirements for ratings from inter CRA, the international credit rating agency established under foreign laws that would also evaluate issuer rating and expected issue rating. The new ratings for foreign issuers must be investment grade, while existing issuers with a need to refinance can apply for a waiver in their ratings. Reporting of the same would also become more transparent with the clarification that issuer rating is merely expected and can change. Other details like expected rating risks and uncertainties arising out of changes in data or structure of the bonds are also being highlighted by the regulators.

ได้เสนอปรับปรุงหลักเกณฑ์การออกและเสนอขายตราสารหนี้ที่มีความเสี่ยงเกี่ยวข้องกับต่างประเทศ ที่กำหนดให้ต้องได้รับอันดับความน่าเชื่อถือของตราสารหนี้ (issue rating) ไม่ต่ำกว่าระดับที่สามารถลงทุนได้ (investment grade) จากสถาบันจัดอันดับความน่าเชื่อถือที่จัดตั้งขึ้นตามกฎหมายต่างประเทศ (international credit rating agency : inter CRA) ผู้ออกตราสารหนี้ต้องได้รับอันดับเครดิตองค์กร (issuer rating) และอันดับความน่าเชื่อถือคาดการณ์ของตราสารหนี้ (expected issue rating) จาก inter CRA โดยผู้ออกรายใหม่ต้องได้ rating ไม่ต่ำกว่าระดับ investment grade ขณะที่ผู้ออกรายเดิมที่ขออนุญาตออกตราสารหนี้เพื่อวัตถุประสงค์ในการ roll-over สามารถขอผ่อนผันเรื่องระดับ rating ได.

ได้เสนอปรับปรุงหลักเกณฑ์การออกและเสนอขายตราสารหนี้ที่มีความเสี่ยงเกี่ยวข้องกับต่างประเทศ ที่กำหนดให้ต้องได้รับอันดับความน่าเชื่อถือของตราสารหนี้ (issue rating) ไม่ต่ำกว่าระดับที่สามารถลงทุนได้ (investment grade) จากสถาบันจัดอันดับความน่าเชื่อถือที่จัดตั้งขึ้นตามกฎหมายต่างประเทศ (international credit rating agency : inter CRA) ผู้ออกตราสารหนี้ต้องได้รับอันดับเครดิตองค์กร (issuer rating) และอันดับความน่าเชื่อถือคาดการณ์ของตราสารหนี้ (expected issue rating) จาก inter CRA โดยผู้ออกรายใหม่ต้องได้ rating ไม่ต่ำกว่าระดับ investment grade ขณะที่ผู้ออกรายเดิมที่ขออนุญาตออกตราสารหนี้เพื่อวัตถุประสงค์ในการ roll-over สามารถขอผ่อนผันเรื่องระดับ rating ได





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International Credit Rating Agency Expectation Of Expected Issue Rating Irregularities Arising From Data Result In Cha

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