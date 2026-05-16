Unique Features of the Stele in Wat Ratchabophit

The stele in Wat Ratchabophit has unique features such as a three-tiered base resembling the base of a lotus pedestal and the main figure resembling a slender column with a lotus-shaped top. The stele also has a distinctive design with a curved base on the left side and a straight base on the right side. Additionally, the stele has a unique design with a curved base on the left side and a straight base on the right side. The stele also has a unique design with a curved base on the left side and a straight base on the right side. The stele also has a unique design with a curved base on the left side and a straight base on the right side.

พระพิมพ์ทรงเจดีย์ในวัดระฆังฯ มีเอกลักษณ์เฉพาะคือฐานทั้งสามชั้นคล้ายกับฐานบัวลูกแก้วขององค์พระเจดีย์ และองค์พระเปรียบเป็นองค์ระฆังคว่ำและพระเกศเป็นยอดพระเจดีย์ เมื่อเราเอาไม้บรรทัดทาบดูจากยอดพระเกศลงมายังปลายฐานของทั้งสองด้าน จะเป็นแนวที่พอดีสัมผัสกับปลายหัวไหล่ลงมาปลายเข่า และลงมาที่ปลายของฐานชั้นล่างพอดีทั้งสองด้านอย่างสมดุล ซึ่งก็เป็นพระพิมพ์เดียวของวัดระฆังฯ ที่เป็นเช่นนี้ จึงเป็นที่มาของชื่อพิมพ์ครับ ในส่วนของฐานชั้นบนจะมีลักษณะคล้ายเรือ ปลายงอนขึ้นบน และปลายด้านซ้ายมือเรา (ขวาองค์พระ) จะค่อนข้างเรียวขึ้นบน ส่วนปลายฐานด้านขวามือเรา (ซ้ายองค์พระ) จะโค้งขึ้นและจะดูมนๆ กว่าอีกด้านหนึ่ง และในส่วนของขอบแม่พิมพ์ซึ่งเป็นเอกลักษณ์ก็มีแต่สังเกตค่อนข้างยากสักหน่อย พระพิมพ์นี้หาชมยากมาก แม้กระทั่งรูปถ่ายก็มีเพียงสองรูปเท่านั้นที่ผมเคยเห็นครับ พระสมเด็จพิมพ์ทรงเจดีย์พิมพ์ใหญ่นั้น องค์พระค่อนข้างเขื่อง ล่ำสันกว่าทุกๆ แม่พิมพ์ อกจะเป็นทรงกระบอก ซึ่งผิดกับทุกแม่พิมพ์ที่จะเป็นแบบอกวี พระพิมพ์เกศขยักเป็นอีกแม่พิมพ์หนึ่งที่หาชมค่อนข้างยากครับ องค์พระของแม่พิมพ์นี้จะดูล่ำสันกว่าแม่พิมพ์ที่ 2 และที่ใต้ตักขององค์พระจะมีเส้นแซมผิดกับแม่พิมพ์อื่นๆ แม่พิมพ์นี้เป็นอีกแม่พิมพ์หนึ่งที่หาชมค่อนข้างยากครั.

พระพิมพ์ทรงเจดีย์ในวัดระฆังฯ มีเอกลักษณ์เฉพาะคือฐานทั้งสามชั้นคล้ายกับฐานบัวลูกแก้วขององค์พระเจดีย์ และองค์พระเปรียบเป็นองค์ระฆังคว่ำและพระเกศเป็นยอดพระเจดีย์ เมื่อเราเอาไม้บรรทัดทาบดูจากยอดพระเกศลงมายังปลายฐานของทั้งสองด้าน จะเป็นแนวที่พอดีสัมผัสกับปลายหัวไหล่ลงมาปลายเข่า และลงมาที่ปลายของฐานชั้นล่างพอดีทั้งสองด้านอย่างสมดุล ซึ่งก็เป็นพระพิมพ์เดียวของวัดระฆังฯ ที่เป็นเช่นนี้ จึงเป็นที่มาของชื่อพิมพ์ครับ ในส่วนของฐานชั้นบนจะมีลักษณะคล้ายเรือ ปลายงอนขึ้นบน และปลายด้านซ้ายมือเรา (ขวาองค์พระ) จะค่อนข้างเรียวขึ้นบน ส่วนปลายฐานด้านขวามือเรา (ซ้ายองค์พระ) จะโค้งขึ้นและจะดูมนๆ กว่าอีกด้านหนึ่ง และในส่วนของขอบแม่พิมพ์ซึ่งเป็นเอกลักษณ์ก็มีแต่สังเกตค่อนข้างยากสักหน่อย พระพิมพ์นี้หาชมยากมาก แม้กระทั่งรูปถ่ายก็มีเพียงสองรูปเท่านั้นที่ผมเคยเห็นครับ พระสมเด็จพิมพ์ทรงเจดีย์พิมพ์ใหญ่นั้น องค์พระค่อนข้างเขื่อง ล่ำสันกว่าทุกๆ แม่พิมพ์ อกจะเป็นทรงกระบอก ซึ่งผิดกับทุกแม่พิมพ์ที่จะเป็นแบบอกวี พระพิมพ์เกศขยักเป็นอีกแม่พิมพ์หนึ่งที่หาชมค่อนข้างยากครับ องค์พระของแม่พิมพ์นี้จะดูล่ำสันกว่าแม่พิมพ์ที่ 2 และที่ใต้ตักขององค์พระจะมีเส้นแซมผิดกับแม่พิมพ์อื่นๆ แม่พิมพ์นี้เป็นอีกแม่พิมพ์หนึ่งที่หาชมค่อนข้างยากครั





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Wat Ratchabophit Stele Unique Features Three-Tiered Base Main Figure Curved Base Straight Base Curved Base On Left Side Straight Base On Right Side

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