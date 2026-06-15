Tan Tan Releases New Single ‘Take Me in Your Arms’ on June 17th, Featuring Renowned Professors

Tan Tan, a renowned Thai singer, is set to release her new single ‘Take Me in Your Arms’ on June 17th. The song is a collaboration with two renowned professors, A.Vsu Hawaeng and Jean Silarang, who have been involved in her music since the beginning. The single is expected to be a master piece, with Tan Tan herself praising its quality and emotional impact. She believes that the song is a must-listen for anyone looking to survive the digital age while keeping the essence of organic and original music. The single is expected to be a hit, with Tan Tan confident that it will touch the hearts of her fans and become a ‘life-changing’ experience.

ขอสวนกระแสด้วยความเรียล! เตรียมปล่อยซิงเกิลใหม่ ‘เอาไปกอดหน่อย’ วันที่ 17 มิถุนายนนี้ งานนี้ผนึกกำลังกับ 2 อาจารย์ผู้เปรียบเสมือนผู้สร้างและทำเพลงให้เธอมาตั้งแต่วันแรกอย่าง อ.

วสุ ห้าวหาญ (เขียนคำร้อง/ทำนอง) และ ยีนส์ ศิลาแลง (เรียบเรียงดนตรี) กลับมารวมพลังสร้างงานระดับมาสเตอร์พีซอีกครั้ง งานนี้ตัวแม่ถึงกับเอ่ยปากชมผลงานชิ้นนี้ด้วยตัวเองเลยว่า ‘งื้อออ อาจารย์ เพลงนี้คือสุดติ่งมากก เข้าถึงก้นบึ้งของหัวใจเลย ยุคเปลี่ยนยอมรับว่าต้องปรับตัวให้รอดในยุคดิจิทัล แต่ยังไงก็ขอรักษาความ Organic & Original เพลงที่กลั่นจากหัวใจและอารมณ์มนุษย์แท้ๆ เพราะมันมีรสชาติและอยู่ได้ยาวนานกว่า ส่วนยอดวิวสมัยนี้จะเท่าไหร่ไม่เป็นไร ไม่เน้นฉาบฉวย แต่เน้นทำเพลงที่คนฟังหยิบมาฟังเมื่อไหร่ก็ทัชใจ เป็น ‘ยาชูใจ’ ในชีวิตจริงให้กับแฟนๆ ทั้งรุ่นเก่าและรุ่นใหม่ มั่นใจแฟนเพลงยอมจ่ายเงินไม่ใช่แค่เพราะเสียงเพราะ แต่ซื้อความทรงจำและพลังงานบางอย่างที่บาดลึกถึงก้นบึ้งหัวใจ ซึ่งมีแต่ ‘ของจริง’ เท่านั้นที่ทำได้ เปิดใจลองฟังเพลงใหม่ของแตนกันหน่อยนะคะ แตนตั้งใจร้องและใส่หัวใจลงไปในเพลงนี้เต็มร้อยเลย แตนไม่รู้หรอกว่าเพลงจะฮิตไหม ยอดวิวจะได้เท่าไหร่ แต่แตนเชื่อว่าเพลงนี้จะเป็น ‘ยาชูใจ’ ให้ทุกคนได้แน่นอน วันที่ 17 มิ.

ย. นี้ แวะมารับอ้อมกอดจากเสียงเพลงของแตน แล้ว…เอาไปกอดหน่อย นะคะแฟนๆ ของแตนทุกคน





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Tan Tan New Single Take Me In Your Arms Renowned Professors Organic & Original Music Digital Age Survival Emotional Impact Hit Single Touching Hearts Life-Changing Experience

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