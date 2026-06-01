Taiwan Excellence, a leading brand in the electronics industry, has launched a campaign to promote sustainable waste management among young people. The campaign, titled Recycle Rush – Sort It Smart With FuBear, encourages players to learn and master the skill of waste sorting through engaging games. The campaign runs from 15th to 21st June 2021 and offers various rewards and bonuses for players who successfully complete the tasks.

Taiwan Excellence launches Recycle Rush – Sort It Smart With FuBear campaign to promote sustainable waste management among young people , focusing on the importance of proper waste segregation .

The campaign encourages players to learn and master the skill of waste sorting through engaging games, making environmental issues more relatable and actionable. By promoting waste segregation, it helps reduce the amount of unrecycled waste, prevents environmental pollution, and encourages sustainable living.

The campaign also aims to educate players on the importance of waste segregation and its impact on the environment, leading to a change in behavior and a reduction in waste generation. The campaign runs from 15th to 21st June 2021 and offers various rewards and bonuses for players who successfully complete the tasks





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Taiwan Excellence Recycle Rush Sort It Smart With Fubear Sustainable Waste Management Young People Engaging Games Proper Waste Segregation Environmental Issues Environmental Pollution Sustainable Living Change In Behavior Waste Reduction Waste Generation Educational Campaign Rewards And Bonuses Electronic Industry Leading Brand Environmental Awareness Young Generation Sustainable Lifestyle Proper Waste Management Environmental Protection

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