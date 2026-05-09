TMTG Reports Significant Bitcoin Loss in First Quarter of 2026

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has encountered a substantial loss in its Bitcoin holdings, causing a significant drop in its overall value. The loss is mainly attributed to the decline in Bitcoin price during the first quarter of 2026.

Trump Media & Technology Group ( TMTG ) has reported an after-tax loss of $405.9 million in the first quarter of 2026, due to Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States on May 8, 2026.

The significant loss is mainly attributed to the Bitcoin holding of TMTG, which has been affected by a 22% decrease in Bitcoin price in the first quarter. This news is expected to impact the confidence of short-term market players.

Although most of the losses are unrealized, TMTG has filed Form 10-Q with the SEC on May 8, 2026, indicating that the company has taken it as a temporary setback. The company had reported net cash inflow of $17.9 million during the same period. TMTG holds 9,542 BTC in Bitcoin and 756 million CRO in Cronos.

The Bitcoin pool's value is approximately $821.9 million, while the cost of purchasing it amounts to approximately $1.24 billion. As a result, the accumulated loss from Bitcoin is approximately $423 million.

TMTG has consistently purchased Bitcoin for its pool at an average price of $118,529 per coin, which is significantly higher than the current market price of $80,831 per Bitcoin





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Bitcoin TMTG Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust Short-Term Market Players Unrealized Loss Form 10-Q Securities And Exchange Commission Donald Trump Jr. Bitcoin Price Bitcoin Pool TMTG Revocable Trust Investment Wealth Official Report Bitcoin Price Decrease Donald J. Trump

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