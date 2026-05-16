THORChain launches portal for Binance Smart Chain and Base users to recover lost funds

THORChain has launched a new portal for users of Binance Smart Chain and Base to recover lost funds. The portal allows users to check and submit claims for the funds they believe they are entitled to. The platform aims to provide users with a self-service recovery process to hold THORChain accountable for the losses incurred during the recent hack.

ได้แก่ Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain และ Base ผ่านพอร์ทัลใหม่นี้ ผู้ใช้สามารถตรวจสอบจำนวนเงินชดเชยที่ตนจะได้รับ พร้อมกับยกเลิกการอนุมัติที่เป็นอันตรายและยื่นขอรับเงินคืนได้ด้วยตนเองช่องโหว่ถูกตรวจพบครั้งแรกเมื่อเวลาประมาณ 09:14 น.

ตามเวลาไทย (02:14 UTC) ของวันที่ 11 พ. ค. 2569 โดยระบบตรวจจับพฤติกรรมการถอนเงินผิดปกติจากหลายบล็อกเชนพร้อมกัน หลังจากนั้นประมาณ 8 นาที โหนดผู้ดำเนินการได้หยุดการทำธุรกรรมและการถอนเงินทั้งหมดเพื่อจำกัดความเสียหาย ก่อนที่ THORChain จะประกาศระงับการซื้อขายทั้งหมดในวันที่ 15 พ.

ค.

เพื่อทำการสอบสวนอย่างเต็มรูปแบบ ความเสียหายทั้งหมดแบ่งเป็น Bitcoin ประมาณ 36.75 BTC มูลค่าราว $3 ล้าน และทรัพย์สินอีก $7 ล้านจาก Ethereum, BNB Chain และ Base ผู้โจมตีได้แปลงทรัพย์สินข้ามบล็อกเชนทั้งหมดเป็น Ethereum และรวมไว้ในกระเป๋าเงินเดียว นักสืบออนเชนและบริษัทรักษาความปลอดภัยบล็อกเชนหลายรายรวมถึง PeckShield และ Arkham Intelligence ได้ติดตามการเคลื่อนไหวของเงินดังกล่าว พอร์ทัลที่เปิดตัวใหม่นี้ออกแบบมาเพื่อให้ผู้ใช้ที่ได้รับผลกระทบสามารถดำเนินการได้ด้วยตนเองใน 3 ขั้นตอนหลัก ได้แก่ การตรวจสอบจำนวนเงินชดเชยที่คาดว่าจะได้รับ การยกเลิกการอนุมัติธุรกรรมที่อาจเป็นอันตรายซึ่งเกิดขึ้นระหว่างการโจมตี และการยื่นขอรับเงินคืนอย่างเป็นทางการ กระบวนการนี้ถือเป็นสัญญาณว่าทีม THORChain พยายามรับผิดชอบต่อผู้ใช้งานที่ได้รับผลกระทบแทนที่จะปล่อยให้ปัญหาค้างอยู่โดยไม่มีทางออก อย่างไรก็ตาม การเปิดพอร์ทัลคืนเงินไม่ได้หมายความว่าโปรโตคอลจะกลับมาทำงานได้ทันที THORChain ยังคงอยู่ในช่วงระงับการทำงานและการสอบสวนด้านความปลอดภัย ผลกระทบที่เห็นได้ชัดที่สุดคือราคาของโทเคน RUNE ซึ่งร่วงลงกว่า 13-15% หลังข่าวการเจาะระบบออกมาในช่วงแรกข้ามบล็อกเชนที่มีชื่อเสียงก็ยังเสี่ยงต่อการถูกเจาะระบบ โดยเฉพาะส่วนที่เกี่ยวกับการอนุมัติธุรกรรมข้ามเชน สิ่งที่น่าสังเกตคือทีมพัฒนาตอบสนองค่อนข้างเร็วในการเปิดพอร์ทัลคืนเงิน ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณที่ดีในแง่ความรับผิดชอบ แต่สิ่งที่ต้องจับตาต่อไปคือทีมจะสามารถอธิบายต้นเหตุของช่องโหว่ได้ชัดเจนแค่ไหน และมาตรการป้องกันในอนาคตจะน่าเชื่อถือพอที่จะดึงสภาพคล่องกลับมาได้หรือไม่ สำหรับผู้ที่ใช้งาน DeFi โปรโตคอลใดก็ตาม ควรตรวจสอบและยกเลิกการอนุมัติธุรกรรมที่ไม่ได้ใช้งานแล้วเป็นประจำด้ว





siamblockchain / 🏆 37. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Binance Smart Chain Base Thorchain Hack Portal Recovery

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Business News: Success of Multi-Generational Food Chain and Struggle for SurviveA CEO of S&P Syndicate, a well-known food chain, showcases the challenges and triumphs of balancing the needs of old and new customers generations, while maintaining the traditional identity. He also discusses the partnership with minor players and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry.

Read more »

Unique Features of the Stele in Wat RatchabophitThe stele in Wat Ratchabophit has unique features such as a three-tiered base resembling the base of a lotus pedestal and the main figure resembling a slender column with a lotus-shaped top. The stele also has a distinctive design with a curved base on the left side and a straight base on the right side. Additionally, the stele has a unique design with a curved base on the left side and a straight base on the right side. The stele also has a unique design with a curved base on the left side and a straight base on the right side. The stele also has a unique design with a curved base on the left side and a straight base on the right side.

Read more »

Teng: Over 25,000 Billion on-chain RWA, 741 Million Crypto Users by 2025, 3x Increase in EVM TransactionsThe CEO of Binance reinforced the growth of on-chain assets, the increasing number of crypto users worldwide, and the significant increase in EVM transactions, stating that cryptocurrencies are becoming a fundamental financial infrastructure.

Read more »

AI Agent พวกนี้จะไปเทรดที่ไหนกันแน่?ขณะที่ AI ครองปริมาณการเทรดทั่วโลก 88% คุณยังเทรดมือบน Bitkub หรือ Binance เหมือนเดิมอยู่หรือเปล่า ในขณะที่ Hedge Fund ในนิวยอร์กรัน Swarm ของ AI Agent หลายร้อยตัวพร้อมกันบน Hyperliquid คุณยังนั่งดูชาร์ต 1 ชั่วโมงเพื่อตัดสินใจซื้อ ETH อยู่หรือเปล่า

Read more »

'จุลพันธ์' ถกทูตเกาหลี แก้ปัญหา 'ผีน้อย' ขู่ขึ้นแบล็กลิสต์ตัดสิทธิ์โกอินเตอร์รมว.แรงงาน หารือเอกอัครราชทูตเกาหลีใต้ หลังพบแรงงานไทยบางส่วนหลบหนีนายจ้างและลักลอบทำงานผิดกฎหมายจนกระทบการส่งแรงงานไทยคนอื่น ประกาศใช้ระบบติดตามตัวผ่านแอปฯ Smart TOEA และเตรียมใช้มาตรการเข้ม ตัดสิทธิ์ผู้กระทำผิดไม่ให้ไปทำงานต่างประเทศในอนาคต

Read more »

Scammers Have Ledger Users' Addresses: A Growing Concern in Crypto CommunityA rise in phishing scams targeting crypto exchanges and wallets, including those belonging to Ledger users, has raised concerns among the crypto community. Scammers have been given access to the addresses of Ledger users, potentially leading to the theft of cryptocurrencies and sensitive personal information.

Read more »