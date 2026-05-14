Trump-China Summit: A Historical Meeting Amid Tensions

The historic meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China, is taking place against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Taiwan Strait crisis. The visit is significant as it is the first time in nearly a decade that a US president has visited China, and it could significantly impact the relationship between the two superpowers. The summit is expected to focus on key issues such as trade, Iran, and Taiwan, with both sides vying for influence and advantage.

จับตาการพบกันครั้งประวัติศาสตร์ของ ‘โดนัลด์ ทรัมป์’ กับ ‘สี จิ้นผิง’ ที่กรุงปักกิ่ง ของจีน ท่ามกลางแรงกดดันสงครามอิหร่าน วิกฤตไต้หวัน และศึกการค้าสองมหาอำนาจโลกวันที่ 14 พฤษภาคม 2569 นายโดนัลด์ ทรัมป์ ประธานาธิบดีสหรัฐฯ เริ่มต้นภารกิจวันแรกอย่างเป็นทางการในกรุงปักกิ่ง ของจีน หลังเดินทางถึงจีนเมื่อคืนที่ผ่านมา โดยผู้นำสหรัฐฯ มีกำหนดเข้าร่วมการประชุมสุดยอดกับประธานาธิบดีสี จิ้นผิง ของจีน ท่ามกลางสถานการณ์โลกที่เต็มไปด้วยความไม่แน่นอน ทั้งสงครามอิหร่าน ราคาพลังงานพุ่ง ความตึงเครียดในช่องแคบไต้หวัน และการแข่งขันทางเศรษฐกิจระหว่างสองมหาอำนาจการเยือนจีนครั้งนี้ถือเป็นการเดินทางเยือนปักกิ่งของผู้นำสหรัฐฯ ครั้งแรกในรอบเกือบ 10 ปี และอาจกลายเป็นจุดชี้ชะตาความสัมพันธ์จีน-สหรัฐฯ ในยุคที่ทั้งสองฝ่ายยังพึ่งพากันทางเศรษฐกิจ แต่แข่งขันกันหนักขึ้นทั้งด้านการทหาร เทคโนโลยี และภูมิรัฐศาสตร์ในการหารือครั้งนี้ มี 3 ประเด็นใหญ่ที่ถูกจับตามองมากที่สุด ได้แก่ สงครามการค้าและภาษี สงครามอิหร่านและวิกฤตช่องแคบฮอร์มุซ รวมถึงประเด็นอ่อนไหวอย่างไต้หวัน ซึ่งจีนประกาศชัดว่าเป็น ‘เส้นแดง’ ที่สหรัฐฯ ไม่ควรก้าวข้า.

จับตาการพบกันครั้งประวัติศาสตร์ของ ‘โดนัลด์ ทรัมป์’ กับ ‘สี จิ้นผิง’ ที่กรุงปักกิ่ง ของจีน ท่ามกลางแรงกดดันสงครามอิหร่าน วิกฤตไต้หวัน และศึกการค้าสองมหาอำนาจโลกวันที่ 14 พฤษภาคม 2569 นายโดนัลด์ ทรัมป์ ประธานาธิบดีสหรัฐฯ เริ่มต้นภารกิจวันแรกอย่างเป็นทางการในกรุงปักกิ่ง ของจีน หลังเดินทางถึงจีนเมื่อคืนที่ผ่านมา โดยผู้นำสหรัฐฯ มีกำหนดเข้าร่วมการประชุมสุดยอดกับประธานาธิบดีสี จิ้นผิง ของจีน ท่ามกลางสถานการณ์โลกที่เต็มไปด้วยความไม่แน่นอน ทั้งสงครามอิหร่าน ราคาพลังงานพุ่ง ความตึงเครียดในช่องแคบไต้หวัน และการแข่งขันทางเศรษฐกิจระหว่างสองมหาอำนาจการเยือนจีนครั้งนี้ถือเป็นการเดินทางเยือนปักกิ่งของผู้นำสหรัฐฯ ครั้งแรกในรอบเกือบ 10 ปี และอาจกลายเป็นจุดชี้ชะตาความสัมพันธ์จีน-สหรัฐฯ ในยุคที่ทั้งสองฝ่ายยังพึ่งพากันทางเศรษฐกิจ แต่แข่งขันกันหนักขึ้นทั้งด้านการทหาร เทคโนโลยี และภูมิรัฐศาสตร์ในการหารือครั้งนี้ มี 3 ประเด็นใหญ่ที่ถูกจับตามองมากที่สุด ได้แก่ สงครามการค้าและภาษี สงครามอิหร่านและวิกฤตช่องแคบฮอร์มุซ รวมถึงประเด็นอ่อนไหวอย่างไต้หวัน ซึ่งจีนประกาศชัดว่าเป็น ‘เส้นแดง’ ที่สหรัฐฯ ไม่ควรก้าวข้า





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Trump-China Summit US-China Relations Middle East Tensions Iran Crisis Taiwan Strait Crisis Trade Negotiations Economic Competition Geopolitical Rivalry

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