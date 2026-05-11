Trump Rejects Iran's Latest Offer, Stating 'Cannot Accept It at All' as Oil Prices Surge

The US President, Donald Trump, rejected Iran's latest offer, stating 'cannot accept it at all' as oil prices surged. The rejection came after Iran sent a response to the US's latest offer to end the conflict through a third party. The rejection was made through a social media post, where Trump accused Iran of 'playing games' with the US for almost 50 years and threatened to attack Iran again if they do not accept the agreement.

"ทรัมป์" ปฏิเสธข้อเสนอล่าสุดของอิหร่าน บอก"ยอมรับไม่ได้โดยสิ้นเชิง" ราคาน้ำมันดิบพุ่ง 3 ดอลลาร์ต่อบาร์เรลสำนักข่าวต่างประเทศ รายงานว่า อิหร่านส่งคำตอบต่อข้อเสนอล่าสุดของสหรัฐฯ ในการยุติสงคราม ผ่านตัวกลางปากีสถาน เมื่อวันอาทิตย์ ที่ผ่านมา แต่ประธานาธิบดีโดนัลด์ ทรัมป์ แห่งสหรัฐฯ ปฏิเสธอย่างรวดเร็ว ผ่านการโพสต์บนโซเชียลมีเดียว่า "ยอมรับไม่ได้โดยสิ้นเชิง" ซึ่งเป็นความล้มเหลวครั้งล่าสุดของความพยายามที่จะแก้ไขความขัดแย้งในอ่าวเปอร์เซียที่ส่งผลกระทบต่อการขนส่งทางเรือ และทำให้ราคาน้ำมันพุ่งสูงขึ้นสถานีโทรทัศน์ของรัฐบาลอิหร่านรายงานว่า อิหร่านปฏิเสธข้อเสนอของสหรัฐฯ ที่ต้องการให้ระบุว่า เป็นการยอมจำนน และยืนกรานที่จะเรียกร้อง ค่าชดเชยสงครามจากสหรัฐฯ และให้สหรัฐฯ ยอมรับอธิปไตยของอิหร่านเหนือช่องแคบฮอร์มุซอย่างสมบูรณ์ การยกเลิกมาตรการคว่ำบาตร และการปล่อยทรัพย์สินของอิหร่านที่ถูกยึดการปฏิเสธคำตอบของอิหร่าน "ทรัมป์" ไม่ได้ชี้แจงรายละเอียดใดๆ ในโพสต์ก่อนหน้านี้ "ทรัมป์" กล่าวหาอิหร่าน ว่า "เล่นเกม" กับสหรัฐฯ มาเกือบ 50 ปีแล้ว และเสริมว่า "พวกเขาจะหัวเราะไม่ได้อีกต่อไป!

"ก่อนหน้านี้ "ทรัมป์"ได้ย้ำคำขู่ที่จะกลับมาโจมตีทางอากาศเต็มรูปแบบอีกครั้ง หากอิหร่านไม่ยอมรับข้อตกลงในการเปิดช่องแคบ และลดโครงการนิวเคลียร์ลงขณะโมจตาบา คาเมเนอี ผู้นำสูงสุดคนใหม่ของอิหร่าน ซึ่งไม่ได้ปรากฏตัว ต่อสาธารณะนับตั้งแต่สงครามเริ่มต้น ได้ออกคำสั่งใหม่ และเด็ดขาดสำหรับการปฏิบัติการอย่างต่อเนื่อง และการเผชิญหน้าอย่างแข็งขันกับศัตรู ในระหว่างการประชุมกับหัวหน้ากองบัญชาการทหารร่วม ตามรายงานของสถานีโทรทัศน์ของรัฐราคาน้ำมันพุ่งขึ้น 3 ดอลลาร์ต่อบาร์เรล หลังสหรัฐฯ และอิหร่านไม่สามารถตกลงกันได้ โดยราคาน้ำมันดิบเบรนต์ทะเลเหนือ พุ่งขึ้น 3.18 ดอลลาร์ หรือ 3.14% สู่ระดับ 104.47 ดอลลาร์ต่อบาร์เรล ส่วนราคาน้ำมันดิบเวสต์เท็กซัสของสหรัฐฯ อยู่ที่ 98.51 ดอลลาร์ต่อบาร์เรล เพิ่มขึ้น 3.09 ดอลลาร์ หรือ 3.24





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