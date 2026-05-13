Trump Travels to Beijing for China Talks on Trade and Iranian Tensions

The United States's delegation led by President Trump aims to negotiate extensively on issues including trade, economy, Taiwan, and the Iran crisis with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

ของสหรัฐฯ ออกเดินทางไปยังกรุงปักกิ่งของจีนแล้วในวันนี้ (13 พฤษภาคม) เพื่อเข้าร่วมการประชุมกับประธานาธิบดีสีจิ้นผิง ซึ่งคาดว่าทั้งสองจะหารือในหลายประเด็นสำคัญเกี่ยวกับการค้าและเศรษฐกิจ รวมถึงประเด็นไต้หวันและสงครามอิหร่านโดยทรัมป์ มีกำหนดเดินทางถึงปักกิ่งในคืนวันนี้ และจะพบหารือกับประธานาธิบดีสีจิ้นผิง ระหว่างวันที่ 14-15 พฤษภาคม ซึ่งการเดินทางเยือนจีนครั้งล่าสุดของทรัมป์คือในปี 2017 ในช่วงสมัยแรกของการดำรงตำแหน่งก่อนออกเดินทางจากทำเนียบขาว ทรัมป์กล่าวกับผู้สื่อข่าวว่า ความตึงเครียดระหว่างสองประเทศ รวมถึงเรื่องการค้านั้นลดลง และเรียกประธานาธิบดีสี จิ้นผิง ว่าเป็น ‘คนที่ดีเยี่ยม’ และเป็น ‘เพื่อน’ ของเขา และกล่าวว่าความสัมพันธ์ในการทำงานระหว่างสองประเทศนั้นดีมาก.





thestandardth / 🏆 16. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

America-China Relations President Trump-Xi Jinping Talks Trade And Economy Taiwan Strait Iranian Tensions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Market turmoil in Thailand: Tensions in the Middle East, US inflation, MSCI rebalancing and US-China tensionsThe Thai market is facing challenges from several factors, including the unresolved conflict in the Middle East, US inflation, the MSCI rebalancing and tensions between the US and China. Meanwhile, the opposition has filed a lawsuit with the constitutional court challenging the legitimacy of Compulsory Money Transaction Prevention Act (Supplementary Draft Bill for Economic Globalization), which could impact the stability of the government. Therefore, investors should take a cautious approach.

Read more »

US President Trump signals hesitation regarding military intervention in Iran amid concerns and pressure from allies; prepares for talks with China on tradeA source close to the US administration who has been in contact with President Trump continuously disclosed to The Atlantic yet again that the current state of hostility between the US and Iran is at its peak, with the US President expressing concern about the excessive use of military force and ammunition by the US military in the middle and long-range range, and the potential of inviting a strike on the country from the Iranian military, like Saudi Arabia or the UAE, which have been continuously expressing their concerns to the US about the potential escalation of the US military conflict. A possible last resort for the President is to try to pressure Iran into engaging in dialogue by promising that the war is over. The Atlantic also mentioned that President Trump is expected to visit China on May 14-15, where he will issue a statement to clarify that the US and China will not be at war as his administration seeks to work on new trade deals with the goal of helping American citizens. The source who revealed these details also mentioned that the pressure to put an end to hostilities has made the President hesitant to take any further action against Iran.

Read more »

CBOT Market Recap: Soybean Contracts Surge on Oil Price Surge, Fears of Iran-US TensionsThe CBOT market experienced a surge in soybean contracts on Monday (11 May) due to a significant increase in oil prices following the US-Iran agreement to end the ongoing conflict. The increase in oil prices directly impacted the market for soybean-based biofuels, with concerns about the potential impact on the global food supply chain. Additionally, the potential for a trade deal between the US and China, which could lead to increased soybean exports, added to the market's optimism. The surge in soybean prices was also influenced by the fear of crop damage from potential droughts in the US, particularly in the Midwest region, which is a major producer of soybeans.

Read more »

Trump's Business Trip to China: A Test of Trade Deal and a Global Economic MissionThe upcoming business trip of US President Donald Trump to China is being closely watched, with the White House preparing a delegation of high-ranking executives from major US corporations, including Elon Musk and Tim Cook, to attend a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The trip is not just a diplomatic mission but also a global economic mission that aims to strengthen ties in areas such as trade, energy, and technology. The delegation includes executives from companies like Meta, Boeing, Visa, BlackRock, and Cisco, among others, reflecting the importance of the trip in fostering economic cooperation between the two countries.

Read more »

จดหมายข่าว The China Connection ของ CNBC: Trump และ Xi เผชิญกับการทดสอบการควบคุม AIForex Gold Cryptocurrency

Read more »

U.S. Court of International Trade Ruling on Trump's Trade TaxesThe U.S. Court of International Trade ruled on May 7, 2026, that tariffs imposed by President Trump on a list of 10% under the Trade Act of 1974 were unconstitutional. The court's decision was based on the belief that the tariffs did not address trade or trade imbalance issues. This decision impacts importers, including two private companies and the state of Washington, resulting in a temporary suspension of the tariffs while the case is appealed.

Read more »