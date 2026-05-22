Trump Lays Off Executive Order on AI Controls Amid Disagreement, Concerns over U.S. Leadership

Donald Trump, the US President, has postponed the signing of an Executive Order related to AI controls and checks amid disagreement with certain provisions. The decision was made due to his concern that the order might hinder the US's leadership in AI technology and prevent the US from keeping up with China's advancements. Additionally, there are concerns about the safety and security of AI models and data, leading to discussions on the need for AI model security standards and regulations.

นับเป็นเรื่องสะเทือนวงการอีกครั้งเมื่อ โดนัลด์ ทรัมป์ ประธานาธิบดีสหรัฐฯ ตัดสินใจเลื่อนการลงนามในคำสั่งบริหาร หรือ Executive Order ที่มีเนื้อหาเกี่ยวกับกระบวนการควบคุมและตรวจสอบ AI ออกไปก่อนจากความไม่เห็นด้วยในคำสั่งบางข้อ จึงตัดสินใจเลื่อนการลงนามออกไปก่อนเหตุผลสำคัญที่ทรัมป์ให้สัมภาษณ์ในการเลื่อนครั้งนี้คือ เขาคิดว่าการลงนามครั้งนี้อาจสกัดกั้นความเป็นผู้นำด้าน AI ของสหรัฐฯ จากเดิมที่พวกเขากำลังนำจีนอยู่ จึงไม่อยากให้อะไรก็ตามขัดขวางความเป็นผู้นำทางเทคโนโลยีดังกล่าว เพื่อไม่ให้คำสั่งบริหารนี้กลายเป็นการกำกับควบคุมความก้าวหน้าเสียเอง แต่คาดว่ามาจากกรอบของคำสั่งบริหารเอง กับประเด็นระยะเวลาที่ต้องส่งโมเดล AI ขั้นสูงให้รัฐบาลตรวจสอบก่อนเปิดตัว ซึ่งทางรัฐบาลเสนอให้ใช้เวลานานถึง 90 วัน แต่ทางบริษัท AI มองว่านั่นจะทำให้นวัตกรรมถูกปล่อยออกมาล่าช้า และพยายามเจรจาให้ลดลงเหลือ 14 วันแทนอีกประเด็นคือ การดูแลความปลอดภัยทางไซเบอร์ นับจากเปิดตัว Claude Mythos เป็นต้นมา ความกังวลในส่วนนี้ก็เพิ่มสูงขึ้น นำไปสู่การที่กระทรวงการคลังพยายามจัดตั้งศูนย์ประสานงานร่วมกับหน่วยงานและบริษัทยักษ์ใหญ่ เพื่อค้นหาและแก้ไขช่องโหวาจากโมเดล AI ที่ยังไม่เปิดตัว และเพื่อนำมาปรับปรุงความปลอดภัยไซเบอร์ของหน่วยงานต่างๆประเด็นนี้สอดคล้องกับท่าทีของ สถาบันมาตรฐานและเทคโนโลยีแห่งชาติ (NIST) จากเดิมที่มีการประกาศให้บริษัทใหญ่แชร์โมเดล AI ที่ยังไม่เปิดตัวก็ถอดประกาศนี้จากเว็บไซต์ไปเป็นที่เรียบร้อย แสดงให้เห็นถึงความขัดแย้งและเงื่อนไขการกำหนดกรอบที่ยังคงไม่ลงตัวจนปัจจุบั.

นับเป็นเรื่องสะเทือนวงการอีกครั้งเมื่อ โดนัลด์ ทรัมป์ ประธานาธิบดีสหรัฐฯ ตัดสินใจเลื่อนการลงนามในคำสั่งบริหาร หรือ Executive Order ที่มีเนื้อหาเกี่ยวกับกระบวนการควบคุมและตรวจสอบ AI ออกไปก่อนจากความไม่เห็นด้วยในคำสั่งบางข้อ จึงตัดสินใจเลื่อนการลงนามออกไปก่อนเหตุผลสำคัญที่ทรัมป์ให้สัมภาษณ์ในการเลื่อนครั้งนี้คือ เขาคิดว่าการลงนามครั้งนี้อาจสกัดกั้นความเป็นผู้นำด้าน AI ของสหรัฐฯ จากเดิมที่พวกเขากำลังนำจีนอยู่ จึงไม่อยากให้อะไรก็ตามขัดขวางความเป็นผู้นำทางเทคโนโลยีดังกล่าว เพื่อไม่ให้คำสั่งบริหารนี้กลายเป็นการกำกับควบคุมความก้าวหน้าเสียเอง แต่คาดว่ามาจากกรอบของคำสั่งบริหารเอง กับประเด็นระยะเวลาที่ต้องส่งโมเดล AI ขั้นสูงให้รัฐบาลตรวจสอบก่อนเปิดตัว ซึ่งทางรัฐบาลเสนอให้ใช้เวลานานถึง 90 วัน แต่ทางบริษัท AI มองว่านั่นจะทำให้นวัตกรรมถูกปล่อยออกมาล่าช้า และพยายามเจรจาให้ลดลงเหลือ 14 วันแทนอีกประเด็นคือ การดูแลความปลอดภัยทางไซเบอร์ นับจากเปิดตัว Claude Mythos เป็นต้นมา ความกังวลในส่วนนี้ก็เพิ่มสูงขึ้น นำไปสู่การที่กระทรวงการคลังพยายามจัดตั้งศูนย์ประสานงานร่วมกับหน่วยงานและบริษัทยักษ์ใหญ่ เพื่อค้นหาและแก้ไขช่องโหวาจากโมเดล AI ที่ยังไม่เปิดตัว และเพื่อนำมาปรับปรุงความปลอดภัยไซเบอร์ของหน่วยงานต่างๆประเด็นนี้สอดคล้องกับท่าทีของ สถาบันมาตรฐานและเทคโนโลยีแห่งชาติ (NIST) จากเดิมที่มีการประกาศให้บริษัทใหญ่แชร์โมเดล AI ที่ยังไม่เปิดตัวก็ถอดประกาศนี้จากเว็บไซต์ไปเป็นที่เรียบร้อย แสดงให้เห็นถึงความขัดแย้งและเงื่อนไขการกำหนดกรอบที่ยังคงไม่ลงตัวจนปัจจุบั





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Trump Executive Order AI Controls Disagreement China U.S. Leadership AI Model Security Claude Mythos AI Model Checks

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