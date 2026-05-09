Torres: Real Madrid Sold For The Wrong Reasons, Star Struggles To Readapt To New Stadium

Torres, the former Liverpool and Chelsea striker, looks back on his sale to the Londoners in January 2011, which many saw as a slight on the Reds. He discusses the reasons behind his departure, the difficulties in adjusting to a new stadium and the challenges in finding scoring form. The effects of his departure are shown through his statistical decline compared to the rest of his career. Komodo, Torres\' opponent in that 2012 UCL goal, discusses how Torres was targeted by Liverpool for his next move. Finally, Torres reflects on the joys and challenges of returning to Anfield in the past and how he has adapted to the City of London.

เบื้องหลังภาพลักษณ์ที่สวยงาม ตอร์เรส เปิดเผยว่าเขารู้สึกเหมือนถูกเจ้าของสโมสร (ในขณะนั้นคือ ทอม ฮิกส์ และจอร์จ จิลเล็ตต์) \’โกหก\’ เกี่ยวกับทิศทางของทีม ลิเวอร์พูล ในเวลานั้นเริ่มขายนักเตะคนสำคัญอย่าง ชาบี อลอนโซ่ และ ฮาเวียร์ มาสเคราโน่ ออกไปโดยไม่มีการลงทุนทดแทนที่เหมาะสม เมื่อ เชลซี ยื่นข้อเสนอ 50 ล้านปอนด์เข้ามาในวันสุดท้ายของตลาดนักเตะมกราคม 2011 มันจึงไม่ใช่แค่เรื่องของเงิน แต่เป็นเรื่องของ\’เวลา\’ ที่เหลือน้อยลงในการคว้าความสำเร็จ ตอร์เรส ยอมรับว่าการต้องเดินไปบอก สตีเว่น เจอร์ราร์ด ว่าเขาจะย้ายทีม คือหนึ่งใน \’ช่วงเวลาที่ยากลำบากที่สุดในอาชีพ\’ และมันได้ทำลายจิตใจของกัปตันทีมหงส์แดงอย่างแสนสาหัสเมื่อย้ายมาสวมชุดสีน้ำเงินของ เชลซี.





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Football Liverpool Chelsea Torres Selling Move Adjust Difficulties Decline Targeting Return

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