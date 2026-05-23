Bitcoin billionaire Tom Lee's Bitmine Immersion Technologies incurred a staggering profit loss of over $7.8 billion in Ethereum (ETH) during a period of intense crypto market volatility. The company held more than half of the world's ETH supply and incurred significant losses as a result of their extensive ETH holdings.

Bitmine Immersion Technologies , an ETH storage company of Tom Lee , has sustained a colossal loss of approximately $7.8 billion in ETH (around $3,826 per ETH in average price in May 2026) from its ETH position.

Despite staking 5,180,131 ETH with a total value of $12,070 billion, Bitmine has recorded a net loss of $3.82 billion in the first quarter and accumulated losses totaling $9,000 billion in the past 6 months. Moreover, the company has staked around 68% of the ETH, generating approximately $212 million per year as of May 22, 2026.

Tatshi Kalshi Crypto has reported that Tom Lee's Ethereum portfolio has once again sustained a substantial loss of around $7,800 billion, during a time when Ethereum prices dropped back to around $1,800-$2,100, with the majority of the position being unwound. Even with the current low prices of ETH, the portfolio still holds a negative balance of $7,800 billion, indicating a significant undervaluation





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