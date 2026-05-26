Thai-French Relations: Strategic Implications and Opportunities

Dr. Sthitthorn Thananitso, an associate professor at the Department of Political Science, Chulalongkorn University, analyzes the visit of Anutin Charnvirakul to France, stating that it is not just a routine diplomatic mission but also reflects Thailand's strategy to balance power in the new global order. He highlights the increasing competition between the US and China and the importance of maintaining flexibility in Thai foreign policy. Dr. Sthitthorn also emphasizes the need for Thailand to diversify its alliances and strengthen its relations with major powers like France, which is a key player in the EU, in order to enhance its role in the European context and promote the FTA between Thailand and the EU. Furthermore, he sees the potential of cooperation in various sectors such as food, film, education, tourism, and green and digital economy. However, he also warns that Thailand must address its internal challenges, including environmental sustainability, labor rights, and political stability, to fully leverage the opportunities presented by the deepening relationship with France.

ดร. สติธร ธนานิธิโชติ อาจารย์ประจำคณะรัฐศาสตร์ จุฬาลงกรณ์มหาวิทยาลัย วิเคราะห์การเยือนสาธารณรัฐฝรั่งเศสของ อนุทิน ชาญวีรกูล ว่า ไม่ใช่เพียงภารกิจทางการทูตทั่วไป แต่สะท้อนยุทธศาสตร์ถ่วงดุลอำนาจของไทยในระเบียบโลกใหม่ ท่ามกลางการแข่งขันระหว่างสหรัฐอเมริกาและจีนที่ทวีความเข้มข้นมากขึ้น ดร.

สติธร ระบุว่า ไทยในฐานะประเทศขนาดกลางไม่สามารถพึ่งพามหาอำนาจเพียงฝ่ายเดียวได้อีกต่อไป การกระชับความสัมพันธ์กับฝรั่งเศสจึงมีนัยสำคัญเชิงยุทธศาสตร์ เพราะฝรั่งเศสถือเป็นหนึ่งในประเทศแกนหลักของสหภาพยุโรป ทั้งด้านเศรษฐกิจ การเมือง และความมั่นคง ซึ่งจะช่วยเพิ่มบทบาทและกระบอกเสียงให้ไทยในเวทียุโรป โดยเฉพาะการผลักดันความตกลงการค้าเสรีไทย–สหภาพยุโรป หรือ FTA ไทย–EU นักวิชาการจากจุฬาฯ มองว่า ไทยกำลังอยู่ในช่วงเปลี่ยนผ่านทางเศรษฐกิจ จากเดิมที่พึ่งพาการผลิตต้นทุนต่ำ ไปสู่เศรษฐกิจฐานนวัตกรรม โดยฝรั่งเศสมีจุดแข็งด้านอุตสาหกรรมอากาศยาน พลังงานสะอาด ระบบราง ปัญญาประดิษฐ์ หรือ AI อุตสาหกรรมป้องกันประเทศ และเศรษฐกิจสร้างสรรค์ ซึ่งล้วนเป็นสาขาที่ไทยต้องการยกระดับขีดความสามารถการแข่งขัน ดร.

สติธร ระบุว่า หากไทยสามารถดึงการลงทุนจากบริษัทชั้นนำของฝรั่งเศสได้ สิ่งที่จะเกิดขึ้นไม่ใช่เพียงเม็ดเงินลงทุน แต่รวมถึงการถ่ายทอดเทคโนโลยี การพัฒนาทักษะแรงงาน และการเชื่อมโยงเข้าสู่ห่วงโซ่อุปทานคุณภาพสูงของโลก นอกจากนี้ ยังมองว่า ฝรั่งเศสมีบทบาทเป็นตัวแปรที่สามในยุทธศาสตร์ถ่วงดุลของไทย เพราะเป็นมหาอำนาจที่มีอิทธิพลทั้งด้านการทหาร เทคโนโลยี และมีบทบาทสำคัญในภูมิภาคอินโด-แปซิฟิก การใกล้ชิดกับฝรั่งเศสจึงสะท้อนว่า ไทยยังคงรักษาความยืดหยุ่นทางยุทธศาสตร์ และมีพื้นที่ในการต่อรองบนเวทีโลก ในมิติด้านภาพลักษณ์ ดร.

สติธร เห็นว่า การที่ Emmanuel Macron ให้การต้อนรับนายกรัฐมนตรีไทยอย่างเป็นทางการ มีความหมายมากกว่าการเยือนทั่วไป เพราะเป็นสัญญาณว่า ไทยกำลังกลับมาเชื่อมโยงกับโลกตะวันตกอีกครั้ง ซึ่งส่งผลเชิงบวกต่อความเชื่อมั่นของนักลงทุน การท่องเที่ยว และบทบาทของไทยในเวทีระหว่างประเทศ ขณะเดียวกัน ฝรั่งเศสยังถือเป็นมหาอำนาจด้านวัฒนธรรม อาหาร แฟชั่น และอุตสาหกรรมสร้างสรรค์ ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับยุทธศาสตร์ Soft Power ของไทย โดยความร่วมมือระหว่างสองประเทศสามารถต่อยอดได้ทั้งด้านอาหาร ภาพยนตร์ การศึกษา การท่องเที่ยว และเศรษฐกิจสร้างสรรค์ในอนาคต เดิมพันสำคัญที่สุดของความสัมพันธ์ไทย–ฝรั่งเศส คือการผลักดัน FTA ไทย–EU ให้สำเร็จ เพราะจะช่วยเปิดตลาดยุโรป ดึงดูดการลงทุนคุณภาพสูง และลดความเสียเปรียบของไทยเมื่อเทียบกับประเทศคู่แข่งอย่างเวียดนามที่มี FTA กับ EU แล้ว พร้อมกันนี้ ยังมองว่า FTA จะกลายเป็นแรงผลักดันสำคัญให้ไทยต้องยกระดับมาตรฐานด้านสิ่งแวดล้อม แรงงาน และกฎระเบียบทางเศรษฐกิจ ซึ่งอาจนำไปสู่การปฏิรูปเชิงโครงสร้างของประเทศในระยะยาว แต่ก็เตือนว่า ความท้าทายสำคัญยังอยู่ที่การปฏิรูปภายในประเทศ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นประเด็นมาตรฐานสิ่งแวดล้อม สิทธิมนุษยชน ปัญหาแรงงาน และเสถียรภาพทางการเมือง ซึ่งหากไทยไม่สามารถปรับตัวได้ ความร่วมมือครั้งนี้อาจเป็นเพียงสัญลักษณ์ทางการทูต มากกว่าการเปลี่ยนแปลงเชิงโครงสร้างอย่างแท้จริง คำถามสำคัญจึงไม่ใช่ว่า ไทยใกล้ชิดฝรั่งเศสไปเพื่ออะไร แต่คือไทยพร้อมหรือยังที่จะใช้โอกาสนี้ในการยกระดับตัวเอง เพราะท้ายที่สุด ฝรั่งเศสอาจเป็นมากกว่าพันธมิตรทางการทูต แต่เป็นตัวเร่งสำคัญที่ช่วยผลักดันไทยออกจากกับดักรายได้ปานกลาง และเชื่อมไทยเข้าสู่เศรษฐกิจโลกยุคใหม





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Thai-French Relations Anutin Charnvirakul France Global Order US-China Competition EU FTA Soft Power Economic Development Environmental Sustainability Labor Rights Political Stability

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