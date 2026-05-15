Thai central bank treads carefully as it weighs rising inflation and economic slowdown

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) is carefully navigating between the need to control inflation and the risk of exacerbating an already slowing economy. The central bank has decided to maintain the key interest rate at 1.00% to strike a balance between growth and stability. The BoT also expects the economy to grow by only 1.6% this year, with tourism arrivals down by more than 2 million from the initial target. The BoT has also taken into account the impact of government spending, particularly the first round of stimulus spending, which is expected to boost the economy by around 0.6%. However, the BoT remains concerned about the rising cost of living, particularly the price of food, which has increased by nearly 10% in recent months. The BoT is also closely monitoring the impact of rising energy prices on the economy, as Thailand is heavily dependent on imported oil and gas. The BoT has been in close consultation with the finance ministry and other economic authorities to address these challenges.

*** อย่างไรก็ตาม สิ่งที่สะท้อนชัดจากเวทีนี้ คือ ธปท. กำลังเดินเกมแบบ ‘ระวังทุกด้าน’ เพราะหากรีบขึ้นดอกเบี้ยเร็วเกินไป ก็อาจซ้ำเติมเศรษฐกิจที่กำลังชะลอตัว แต่หากลดดอกเบี้ย ก็อาจยิ่งเติมเชื้อเงินเฟ้อเข้าไปอีก สุดท้ายจึงเลือก ‘ตรึงดอกเบี้ย’ ที่ 1.00% เพื่อประคองสมดุลระหว่างการเติบโตกับเสถียรภาพราคาก็สะท้อนภาพไม่ต่างกัน โดยระบุว่า ขณะนี้ ธปท.

ยังใช้ ‘กรณีฐาน’ ว่าสงครามจะคลี่คลายในครึ่งแรกของปี และการเดินเรือผ่านช่องแคบฮอร์มุซจะทยอยกลับสู่ภาวะปกติในช่วงครึ่งปีหลัง ทำให้ราคาน้ำมันดิบดูไบเฉลี่ยปีนี้อยู่ที่ประมาณ 100 ดอลลาร์ต่อบาร์เรล ก่อนจะลดลงมาเหลือ 80 ดอลลาร์ในปีหน้า ...

แต่ถ้าสถานการณ์เลวร้ายกว่านั้น สงครามลากยาวทั้งปี การเดินเรือหยุดชะงัก ห่วงโซ่อุปทานสะดุด วัตถุดิบขาดแคลน ผลกระทบจะไม่ใช่แค่ราคาน้ำมันแพง แต่จะลามไปถึง ‘การจ้างงาน’ และ ‘การผลิต’ ทั้งระบบ *** ขณะนี้ผลกระทบเริ่มเห็นชัดแล้วในภาคประชาชน เพราะ ธปท.

ประเมินว่า การบริโภคภาคเอกชนปีนี้จะโตเพียง 1.6% ขณะที่นักท่องเที่ยวต่างชาติ ซึ่งเคยเป็นความหวังหลัก ก็อาจหายไปกว่า 2 ล้านคน จากเป้าหมายเดิม เหลือเพียง 33 ล้านคน เท่ากับปีก่อนหน้า ...

ที่สำคัญในประมาณการเศรษฐกิจล่าสุด ได้รวมผลของของรัฐบาลไว้แล้ว โดยเฉพาะเงินก้อนแรก 2 แสนล้านบาท ที่ใช้มาตรการ ‘คนละครึ่ง’ และเติมเงินบัตรสวัสดิการแห่งรัฐ ซึ่งประเมินว่า จะช่วยพยุงเศรษฐกิจได้ราว 0.6%ก็ย้ำว่า แม้เงินเฟ้อปีนี้จะเร่งขึ้นมาอยู่ที่ 2.9% แต่ยังเชื่อว่าเป็นแรงกดดันจากฝั่งต้นทุนพลังงาน ไม่ใช่เงินเฟ้อที่ฝังลึกในระบบเศรษฐกิจ จึงยังไม่เห็น ‘Second-round effect’ หรือภาวะที่ผู้ประกอบการแห่ขึ้นราคาสินค้าเป็นวงกว้างจนควบคุมไม่ได้รองนายกฯและรมว.

คลัง ยืนยันว่า ไทยกำลังเผชิญจากต้นทุนพลังงานที่พุ่งขึ้นต่อเนื่อง ซึ่งไทยเป็นประเทศที่พึ่งพาการนำเข้าน้ำมันและก๊าซธรรมชาติในสัดส่วนสูง เมื่อราคาพลังงานโลกพุ่ง จึงกระทบต่อเงินเฟ้อและค่าครองชีพโดยตรง โดยเฉพาะ ‘ราคาอาหาร’ ที่เวลานี้พุ่งขึ้นเกือบ 10% แล้ว ...

เงินเฟ้อปีนี้อาจขึ้นไปแตะ 4-5% ได้จริง แต่เชื่อว่า ‘ค่าเฉลี่ยทั้งปี’ ยังไม่น่าหลุดกรอบเป้าหมาย 1-3% มากนัก พร้อมระบุว่า ได้หารือร่วมกับ ธปท. และหน่วยงานเศรษฐกิจอย่างใกล้ชิดแล้





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