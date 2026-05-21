Thai Youths Engage in Digi Camp to Promote Media Literacy

A nationwide project involving 322 schools and over 2,444 students aimed to enhance media literacy among Thai youth. The project resulted in 30 high-quality works, elevating the project's activities to include online and offline training sessions. Participants were encouraged to produce creative content, fostering a sense of social responsibility and creating a more informed society.

ในปีที่ผ่านมา ได้รับความสนใจจากเด็กและเยาวชนไทยนักเรียนระดับชั้นมัธยมศึกษาจากทั่วประเทศจาก 322 โรงเรียน จำนวนกว่า 2,444 คน ให้ความสนใจเข้าร่วมโครงการ จนได้มาซึ่งผลงานคุณภาพที่สะท้อนและสร้างความตระหนักเรื่องความสําคัญของการรู้เท่าทันสื่อโดยฝีมือของเด็กและเยาวชนไทย จํานวน 30 ผลงาน โครงการได้ยกระดับกิจกรรมให้เข้มข้นขึ้น โดยการจัดกิจกรรมอบรมรณรงค์ส่งเสริมทักษะการรู้เท่าทันสื่อซึ่งทำหน้าที่เป็นพาหนะที่เชื่อมต่อโอกาสการรู้เท่าทันสื่อเข้ากับโรงเรียน ทั้งในรูปแบบออนไลน์และออฟไลน์ เพื่อให้ผู้เข้าร่วมโครงการมีทักษะการรู้เท่าทันสื่อ สามารถนำความรู้และประสบการณ์ที่ได้ไปผลิตผลงาน ที่สร้างแรงบันดาลใจในการผลิตสื่อ เพื่อสร้างสรรค์สังคมต่อไป ทั้งนี้ ผู้ที่สนใจ สามารถส่งผลงานการผลิตคลิปสร้างสรรค์ ภายใต้หัวข้อ " Digi Camp ค่ายเยาวชนไทยรู้เท่าทันสื่อ ปี 3" ความยาว 3-5 นาที ชิงเงินรางวัลมูลค่ารวม 500,000 บาท โดยโครงการเริ่มเปิดรับสมัครผู้ที่สนใจเข้าร่วมค่ายเยาวชนไทยรู้เท่าทันสื่อ ปี 3 ตั้งแต่วันที่ 21 พฤษภาคม 2569 เป็นต้นไป เพื่อลุ้นรางวัลชนะเลิศ ในเดือนตุลาคม 2569 นี้ ติดตามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม ได้ที่ Facebook : Digi Camp และ Facebook : กองทุนพัฒนาสื่อปลอดภัยและสร้างสรรค์ หรือสามารถสอบถามได้ที่เบอร์ 095-723-1789, 095-257-829.

ในปีที่ผ่านมา ได้รับความสนใจจากเด็กและเยาวชนไทยนักเรียนระดับชั้นมัธยมศึกษาจากทั่วประเทศจาก 322 โรงเรียน จำนวนกว่า 2,444 คน ให้ความสนใจเข้าร่วมโครงการ จนได้มาซึ่งผลงานคุณภาพที่สะท้อนและสร้างความตระหนักเรื่องความสําคัญของการรู้เท่าทันสื่อโดยฝีมือของเด็กและเยาวชนไทย จํานวน 30 ผลงาน โครงการได้ยกระดับกิจกรรมให้เข้มข้นขึ้น โดยการจัดกิจกรรมอบรมรณรงค์ส่งเสริมทักษะการรู้เท่าทันสื่อซึ่งทำหน้าที่เป็นพาหนะที่เชื่อมต่อโอกาสการรู้เท่าทันสื่อเข้ากับโรงเรียน ทั้งในรูปแบบออนไลน์และออฟไลน์ เพื่อให้ผู้เข้าร่วมโครงการมีทักษะการรู้เท่าทันสื่อ สามารถนำความรู้และประสบการณ์ที่ได้ไปผลิตผลงาน ที่สร้างแรงบันดาลใจในการผลิตสื่อ เพื่อสร้างสรรค์สังคมต่อไป ทั้งนี้ ผู้ที่สนใจ สามารถส่งผลงานการผลิตคลิปสร้างสรรค์ ภายใต้หัวข้อ "Digi Camp ค่ายเยาวชนไทยรู้เท่าทันสื่อ ปี 3" ความยาว 3-5 นาที ชิงเงินรางวัลมูลค่ารวม 500,000 บาท โดยโครงการเริ่มเปิดรับสมัครผู้ที่สนใจเข้าร่วมค่ายเยาวชนไทยรู้เท่าทันสื่อ ปี 3 ตั้งแต่วันที่ 21 พฤษภาคม 2569 เป็นต้นไป เพื่อลุ้นรางวัลชนะเลิศ ในเดือนตุลาคม 2569 นี้ ติดตามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม ได้ที่ Facebook : Digi Camp และ Facebook : กองทุนพัฒนาสื่อปลอดภัยและสร้างสรรค์ หรือสามารถสอบถามได้ที่เบอร์ 095-723-1789, 095-257-829





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Thai Youth Media Literacy Digi Camp Counseling Online And Offline Training Sessions

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