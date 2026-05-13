Thai Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Expected

The weather forecast for Thailand indicates that heavy rain and strong winds are expected in certain areas, particularly in the west of the country. The wind speed is expected to range from 10 to 15 km/h, with localized heavy rain and strong winds in some areas. The weather conditions are expected to worsen in the west of the country from the 17th to the 19th of May, with heavy rain and strong winds expected to intensify. The wind speed is expected to increase to 10 to 20 km/h, and the rain is expected to be heavy in some areas. The weather conditions are expected to worsen in the west of the country from the 13th to the 15th of May, with heavy rain and strong winds expected to occur. The wind speed is expected to range from 15 to 35 km/h, and the rain is expected to be heavy in some areas. The weather conditions are expected to worsen in the west of the country from the 16th to the 19th of May, with heavy rain and strong winds expected to occur. The wind speed is expected to range from 20 to 35 km/h, and the rain is expected to be heavy in some areas. The weather conditions are expected to worsen in the west of the country from the 13th to the 15th of May, with heavy rain and strong winds expected to occur. The wind speed is expected to range from 15 to 35 km/h, and the rain is expected to be heavy in some areas.

มีฝนฟ้าคะนอง ร้อยละ 40 - 60 ของพื้นที่ กับมีลมกระโชกแรง และมีฝนตกหนักบางแห่ง ส่วนมากทางตะวันตกของภาค ลมตะวันตกเฉียงใต้ ความเร็ว 10 - 15 กม.

/ชม. มีฝนฟ้าคะนอง ร้อยละ 60 – 70 ของพื้นที่ และมีฝนตกหนักบางแห่ง โดยในช่วงวันที่ 17 - 19 พ. ค. 69 มีฝนตกหนักมากบางแห่งทางตะวันตกของภาค ลมตะวันตกเฉียงใต้ ความเร็ว 10 - 20 กม. /ชม.

วันที่ 13 - 15 พ. ค. 69 มีฝนฟ้าคะนอง ร้อยละ 40 - 60 ของพื้นที่ กับมีลมกระโชกแรง และมีฝนตกหนักบางแห่ง ลมใต้ ความเร็ว 15 - 35 กม. /ชม. ทะเลมีคลื่นสูง 1 - 2 เมตร บริเวณที่มีฝนฟ้าคะนองคลื่นสูงมากกว่า 2 เมตรมีฝนฟ้าคะนอง ร้อยละ 60 - 70 ของพื้นที่ และมีฝนตกหนักบางแห่ง ลมตะวันตกเฉียงใต้ ความเร็ว 20 - 35 กม.

/ชม. ทะเลมีคลื่นสูงประมาณ 2 เมตร บริเวณที่มีฝนฟ้าคะนองคลื่นสูงมากกว่า 2 เมตรมีฝนฟ้าคะนองร้อยละ 40 - 60 ของพื้นที่ ตลอดช่วง โดยมีฝนตกหนักบางแห่ง ในช่วงวันที่ 16 – 19 พ. ค. 69ลมตะวันตกเฉียงใต้ ความเร็ว 15 - 30 กม. /ชม.

ทะเลมีคลื่นสูงประมาณ 1 เมตร บริเวณที่มีฝนฟ้าคะนองคลื่นสูงมากกว่า 2 เมตรลมตะวันตกเฉียงใต้ ความเร็ว 15 - 35 กม. /ชม. ทะเลมีคลื่นสูงประมาณ 1 เมตร ห่างฝั่งคลื่นสูง 1 - 2 เมตร บริเวณที่มีฝนฟ้าคะนองคลื่นสูงมากกว่า 2 เมตรวันที่ 13 - 15 พ.

ค. 69 ตั้งแต่จังหวัดภูเก็ต ขึ้นมา: ลมตะวันตกเฉียงใต้ ความเร็ว 20 - 35 กม. /ชม. ทะเลมีคลื่นสูงประมาณ 2 เมตร บริเวณที่มีฝนฟ้าคะนองคลื่นสูงมากกว่า 2 เมตร ตั้งแต่จังหวัดกระบี่ ลงไป: ลมตะวันตกเฉียงใต้ ความเร็ว 15 - 35 กม. /ชม.

ทะเลมีคลื่นสูง 1 - 2 เมตร บริเวณที่มีฝนฟ้าคะนองคลื่นสูงมากกว่า 2 เมตรตั้งแต่จังหวัดภูเก็ต ขึ้นมา: ลมตะวันตกเฉียงใต้ ความเร็ว 20 - 40 กม. /ชม. ทะเลมีคลื่นสูง 2 - 3 เมตร บริเวณที่มีฝนฟ้าคะนองคลื่นสูงมากกว่า 3 เมตร ตั้งแต่จังหวัดกระบี่ ลงไป: ลมตะวันตกเฉียงใต้ ความเร็ว 15 - 35 กม. /ชม.

ทะเลมีคลื่นสูง 1 - 2 เมตร บริเวณที่มีฝนฟ้าคะนองคลื่นสูงมากกว่า 2 เมตรวันที่ 13 - 15 พ. ค. 69 วันที่ 16 - 19 พ. ค. 69 มีฝนฟ้าคะนอง ร้อยละ 60 - 70 ของพื้นที่ กับมีฝนตกหนักบางแห่ง ลมตะวันตกเฉียงใต้ ความเร็ว 10 - 25 กม. /ชม





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