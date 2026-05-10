Thai Weather Forecast: Conditions and Temperature Changes

Get the latest news and updates on weather conditions, temperature changes, and rainfall percentage in various parts of Thailand from the 11th to the 16th of May 2019.

This news provides weather updates for the period from the 11th to the 16th of May 2019, including rainfall percentage , wind speed and direction , temperature, and weather conditions in various parts of Thailand.

The text mentions the likelihood of rain and strong winds, as well as the possibility of heavy rainfall in certain areas. The wind direction is mainly from the south and southwest. There will also be a decrease in temperature towards the end of the period, with the possibility of heavy rainfall.

The text is written in Thai and translated into English for better understanding





Thansettakij / 🏆 23. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Thai Weather Forecast Rainfall Percentage Wind Speed And Direction Temperature Changes Rainfall Areas Wind Direction Temperature Graphical Display Temperature Map Of Thailand Weather Mapping Of Thailand Weather Conditions In Thailand

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