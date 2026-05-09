The Meteorological Department warns of weather instability throughout the country until April 10, 2019. Precipitation, strong winds, and heavy rainfall are expected in many areas. Precautions must be taken due to the possibility of the formation of typhoons, especially in the southern part of the country.The Meteorological Department requested public and farmers to pay attention to different weather patterns and maintain health during this period.

พยากรณ์อากาศล่วงหน้า ประกาศกรมอุตุนิยมวิทยา ฉบับ 8 ล่าสุด ประเทศไทยเจออากาศแปรปรวน ลมกรรโชกแรง ฝนตกหนัก น้ำท่วมฉับพลัน น้ำป่าไหลหลาก จนถึง วันที่ 10 พ.

ค. 69กรมอุตุนิยมวิทยาประกาศเตือนสภาพอากาศแปรปรวนทั่วไทยจนถึงวันที่ 10 พ.

ค. 69 โดยจะมีฝนฟ้าคะนอง ลมกระโชกแรง และฝนตกหนักในหลายพื้นที่ เตือนประชาชนให้ระวังอันตรายจากพายุฝน ซึ่งอาจก่อให้เกิดน้ำท่วมฉับพลันและน้ำป่าไหลหลาก โดยเฉพาะภาคใต้ที่จะมีฝนตกหนักถึงหนักมาก สาเหตุเกิดจากมวลอากาศเย็นจากจีนปะทะกับลมความชื้นจากอ่าวไทย ซึ่งจะส่งผลให้อากาศคลายความร้อนลงหลังช่วงพายุฝนออกประกาศเตือนเรื่อง อากาศแปรปรวนบริเวณประเทศไทย มีผลกระทบจนถึงวันที่ 10 พฤษภาคม 2569บริเวณภาคเหนือ ภาคตะวันออกเฉียงเหนือ ภาคตะวันออก ภาคกลาง รวมทั้งกรุงเทพมหานครและปริมณฑล มีฝนฟ้าคะนอง กับมีลมกระโชกแรง และฝนตกหนักบางแห่ง หลังจากนั้นอากาศจะคลายความร้อนลง เนื่องจากบริเวณความกดอากาศสูงหรือมวลอากาศเย็นจากประเทศจีนแผ่ปกคลุมภาคตะวันออกเฉียงเหนือและทะเลจีนใต้ ประกอบกับมีลมใต้และลมตะวันออกเฉียงใต้พัดนำความชื้นจากอ่าวไทย และทะเลจีนใต้เข้ามาปกคลุมบริเวณประเทศไทยตอนบน สำหรับลมฝ่ายตะวันออกที่พัดปกคลุมภาคใต้ และอ่าวไทยมีกำลังแรงขึ้น ทำให้ภาคใต้มีฝนตกหนักถึงหนักมากบางแห่ง ขอให้ประชาชนในบริเวณดังกล่าวระวังอันตรายจากฝนฟ้าคะนองกับลมกระโชกแรง โดยหลีกเลี่ยงการอยู่ในที่โล่งแจ้ง ใต้ต้นไม้ใหญ่ สิ่งปลูกสร้าง และป้ายโฆษณาที่ไม่แข็งแรง รวมทั้งระวังอันตรายจากฝนตกหนัก และฝนที่ตกสะสม ซึ่งอาจทำให้เกิดน้ำท่วมฉับพลันและน้ำป่าไหลหลาก สำหรับเกษตรกรควรเสริมความแข็งแรงให้ไม้ผล และเตรียมการป้องกันความเสียหายที่อาจเกิดขึ้นกับผลผลิตทางการเกษตรและสัตว์เลี้ยง อีกทั้งดูแลรักษาสุขภาพในช่วงที่สภาพอากาศเปลี่ยนแปลงไว้ด้วยhttp://www.tmd.go.th หรือที่ 0-2399-4012-13 และ 1182 ได้ตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง ออก ประกาศ ณ วันที่ 9 พฤษภาคม พ.

ศ. 2569 เวลา 17.00 น. ทั้งนี้กรมอุตุนิยมวิทยาจะออกประกาศฉบับต่อไปในวันที่ 10 พฤษภาคม พ. ศ. 2569 เวลา 05.00 น





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