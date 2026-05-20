Thai Weather Forecast for the Period from 23 to 26 May 2019

The weather forecast for the period from 23 to 26 May 2019 is provided, including low temperatures, high temperatures, wind direction and speed, and sea swell information.

The weather forecast for the period from 23 to 26 May 2019 is for low temperatures of 24-27 degrees Celsius and high temperatures of 31-37 degrees Celsius.

There will be scattered rain and thunderstorms, with a probability of 60-80% of the area and heavy rain in some areas. The wind will be from the southwest with a speed of 20-35 km/h. The sea will have swells of about 2 meters, with higher swells of more than 2 meters in areas with rain and thunderstorms.

The wind will be from the southwest with a speed of 15-35 km/h. The sea will have swells of about 1 meter, with higher swells of more than 2 meters in areas with rain and thunderstorms.

From 20 to 22 May 2019, the wind will be from the southwest with a speed of 20-35 km/h, the sea will have swells of about 1-2 meters, and the swells will be higher than 2 meters in areas with rain and thunderstorms. From 20 to 22 May 2019, the wind will be from the southwest with a speed of 15-35 km/h, the sea will have swells of about 1 meter, and the swells will be higher than 2 meters in areas with rain and thunderstorms.

From 20 to 22 May 2019, there will be scattered rain and thunderstorms with a probability of 60-80% of the area and heavy rain in some areas. There will be scattered rain and thunderstorms with a probability of 40-60% of the area and heavy rain in some areas.

The wind will be from the southwest with a speed of 15-30 km/h, the sea will have swells of about 1 meter, and the swells will be higher than 2 meters in areas with rain and thunderstorms. From 20 to 22 May 2019, there will be scattered rain and thunderstorms with a probability of 60-80% of the area and heavy rain in some areas.

There will be scattered rain and thunderstorms with a probability of 40-60% of the area and heavy rain in some areas. The wind will be from the southwest with a speed of 20-40 km/h, the sea will have swells of about 2 meters, and the swells will be higher than 3 meters in areas with rain and thunderstorms.

From 20 to 22 May 2019, there will be scattered rain and thunderstorms with a probability of 60-80% of the area and heavy rain in some areas. There will be scattered rain and thunderstorms with a probability of 40-60% of the area and heavy rain in some areas.

The wind will be from the southwest with a speed of 20-35 km/h, the sea will have swells of about 1 meter, and the swells will be higher than 2 meters in areas with rain and thunderstorms





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