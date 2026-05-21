Thai Roundtable Insists on Strengthening Collaboration to Tackle Corruption Issue

A Thai round table meeting discussed the need to strengthen collaboration among government agencies, the private sector and other stakeholders in order to tackle corruption effectively. The key challenges mentioned by the panelists include difficulties in sharing information, mistrust in government institutions and the lack of transparency in the public sector. They also emphasized the importance of technological innovation, including big data and artificial intelligence, in detecting and preventing corruption.

ด้านนายธนวรรธน์ พลวิชัย อธิการบดีและประธานที่ปรึกษาศูนย์พยากรณ์เศรษฐกิจและธุรกิจ มหาวิทยาลัยหอการค้าไทย กล่าวว่า เอกสารชี้แจงและกระบวนการสำรวจจัดทำเสร็จสมบูรณ์แล้ว โดยเนื้อหาหลักจะอธิบายขั้นตอนการเก็บข้อมูล วิธีการสำรวจ และกรอบการทำงานที่ยึดตามมาตรฐานสากลร่วมกับสำนักงาน ก.

พ. ร. และธนาคารโลก ทั้งนี้ กกร.

มองว่า การแก้ปัญหาคอร์รัปชันจากนี้ จะต้องอาศัยความร่วมมือเชิงรุกจากทุกฝ่าย เพื่อพัฒนาไปสู่การตรวจสอบเชิงลึกในอนาคต ว่าหน่วยงานใดหรือขั้นตอนใดมีความเสี่ยงต่อการทุจริต เพื่อให้การปฏิรูประบบราชการเกิดผลอย่างเป็นรูปธรรมและยั่งยืนต่อไปดร.

มานะ นิมิตรมงคล เลขาธิการองค์กรต่อต้านคอร์รัปชัน (ประเทศไทย) ให้สัมภาษณ์กับฐานเศรษฐกิจว่า ภายหลังการเปิดเผยข้อมูลการสำรวจในเชิงลึก ทำให้สามารถแบ่งกลุ่มของหน่วยงานราชการ 3 กลุ่ม คือ 1. กลุ่มที่มีความเป็นมืออาชีพมาก เช่น กระทรวงการคลัง กระทรวงพาณชย์ ที่ออกมาแถลงแสดงความเป็นมืออาชีพในการบริหาร ด้วยการตอบสนองในมิติที่ระบุว่ายินดีรับฟัง กกร.

เพราะเป็นข้อมูลที่ดี และขอให้เอกชนที่เปิดเผยเรื่องนี้เข้ามาให้คำแนะนำได้ 2. กลุ่มที่มีท่าทีเฉยๆ และ 3.

กลุ่มที่ออกมาปฏิเสธว่าไม่มีการโกง เช่น กรมควบคุมมลพิษ ซึ่งเป็นกรมเดียวที่ที่ออกมาแถลงยืนยันว่าไม่มีอำนาจออกใบอนุญาต ไม่มีช่องทางเรียกรับเงิน และเรียกร้องขอหลักฐานชี้แจงภายใน 7 วัน หากไม่มีมูลจริงต้องแถลงขอโทษทางการ





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Corruption Collaboration Technological Innovation Public Sector Transparency

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