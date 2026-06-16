Thai Researchers Develop Calcium Carbonate Drug Delivery System from Shrimp Tail Waste

A team of researchers has advanced the potential of purified calcium carbonate extracted from shrimp tail waste by controlling its molecular structure, turning it into a 'drug delivery system' that can effectively deliver drugs to targeted areas of the body. The development is a significant step towards creating a 'high-value innovation hub' in Thailand, capable of turning waste materials and organic waste into valuable products in various industries, including food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

จากผลงานระดับโลก สู่การวิจัยเชิงอุตสาหกรรม สืบเนื่องจากความสำเร็จในการสกัดแคลเซียมคาร์บอเนต (Calcium Carbonate) บริสุทธิ์จากก้างปลาหมอคางดำ จนได้รับรางวัลนวัตกรรมระดับนานาชาติจากเยอรมนีและจีน ล่าสุดทีมวิจัยได้ต่อยอดศักยภาพของผลึกแคลเซียมดังกล่าวด้วยเทคโนโลยีการควบคุมโครงสร้างระดับโมเลกุล เพื่อยกระดับสู่การเป็น ‘ตัวนำส่งยา’ ( Drug Delivery System ) ซึ่งเป็นนวัตกรรมที่สามารถนำพาตัวยาเข้าสู่เป้าหมายในร่างกายได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ ซึ่งในขณะนี้ทีมวิจัยได้ดำเนินการวิจัยเรื่องนี้ ไปสู่กระบวนการผลิตในระดับโรงงานอุตสาหกรรม โดยพบว่าโครงสร้างผลึกของแคลเซียม สามารถนำไปประยุกต์ใช้ในอุตสาหกรรมยาแผนปัจจุบันได้ เปลี่ยนผ่านสู่ ‘แหล่งผลิตนวัตกรรมมูลค่าสูง’ ผศ.

ดร.

วัชระ ได้สะท้อนวิสัยทัศน์ที่สำคัญว่า งานวิจัยนี้ไม่ได้มุ่งเน้นเพียงการบริหารจัดการทรัพยากรที่มีอยู่ให้เกิดประโยชน์สูงสุดเท่านั้น แต่ยังเป็นการพิสูจน์ศักยภาพของประเทศไทยในเวทีโลก ‘สิ่งสำคัญที่อยากสื่อสารคือ เราต้องปรับมุมมองต่อประเทศไทยเสียใหม่ จากเดิมที่หลายฝ่ายอาจมองว่าเราเป็นเพียง ‘ครัวของโลก’ (Kitchen of the World) แต่ด้วยต้นทุนทางความหลากหลายทางชีวภาพและองค์ความรู้ของเรา วันนี้เรากำลังก้าวขึ้นสู่การเป็น ‘แหล่งผลิตนวัตกรรมมูลค่าสูง’ ที่สามารถนำวัตถุดิบและขยะชีวภาพมาต่อยอดเป็นผลิตภัณฑ์มูลค่าเพิ่ม ทั้งในกลุ่มอาหารแห่งอนาคต (Future Food), เครื่องสำอาง และนวัตกรรมทางการแพทย์





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Research Innovation Drug Delivery System Shrimp Tail Waste Circular Economy Bio Economy

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