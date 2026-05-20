Thai PM to Discuss Strategic Partnership, Cultural Exchange with French Leaders

Thai Prime Minister will use the opportunity of his upcoming visit to have discussions with leaders and key figures from various sectors, including the heads of state. The discussions will focus on strengthening relations between Thailand and France, aiming for a strategic partnership. This year marks the 170th anniversary of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between the two countries. The prime minister will also discuss important cooperation areas, such as energy, trade, investment, defense, and aviation. He will have meetings with the heads of the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the United Nations Secretary-General to further strengthen cooperation and push for important initiatives. The prime minister will also engage with the Thai community in France and French businesses to promote Thai culture, showcase Thai brands, and encourage investment in Thai projects. The Thai business community and the Thai community in France will also be involved in discussions to enhance Thai reputation and create economic value.

นายกรัฐมนตรีจะใช้โอกาสการเยือนในครั้งนี้พบหารือกับผู้นำและบุคคลสำคัญจากหลายภาคส่วน ได้แก่ระดับผู้นำ นายกรัฐมนตรีมีกำหนดการพบกับ เอมานูว์แอล มาครง (H.E.

Mr. Emmanuel Macron) ประธานาธิบดีฝรั่งเศส ในงานเลี้ยงอาหารค่ำ ซึ่งนายกรัฐมนตรีจะใช้โอกาสนี้หารือเพื่อกระชับความสัมพันธ์ระหว่างไทยกับฝรั่งเศส มุ่งสู่ความเป็นหุ้นส่วนทางยุทธศาสตร์ โดยปีนี้ถือเป็นปีครบรอบ 170 ปี การสถาปนาความสัมพันธ์ทางการทูตอย่างเป็นทางการระหว่างกัน พร้อมทั้งผลักดันความร่วมมือที่สำคัญ โดยเฉพาะด้านการค้าการลงทุน พลังงาน คมนาคม การทหาร และอากาศยาน องค์การระหว่างประเทศ นายกรัฐมนตรีจะพบหารือกับผู้อำนวยการองค์การพลังงานระหว่างประเทศ (International Energy Agency – IEA) เพื่อส่งเสริมความมั่นคงด้านพลังงาน พร้อมทั้งพบหารือกับผู้อำนวยการใหญ่องค์การยูเนสโก ซึ่งจะเป็นโอกาสในการต่อยอดความร่วมมือที่ได้หารือร่วมกันเมื่อวันที่ 15 พฤษภาคมที่ผ่านมา และผลักดันบทบาทวัฒนธรรมไทยในเวทีโลก โดยเฉพาะการขึ้นทะเบียน ‘ชุดไทย’ เป็นมรดกภูมิปัญญาทางวัฒนธรรมที่จับต้องไม่ได้ของมนุษยชาติในปลายปีนี้ เพื่อสร้างการรับรู้และต่อยอดมูลค่าทางเศรษฐกิจสร้างสรรค์ของไทย ทั้งด้านแฟชั่น งานหัตถกรรม การท่องเที่ยว และซอฟต์พาวเวอร์ไทยในระดับนานาชาติ ภาคเอกชนฝรั่งเศส นายกรัฐมนตรีจะพบหารือกับคณะนักธุรกิจฝรั่งเศสภายใต้สมาคมนายจ้างฝรั่งเศส (MEDEF International) พร้อมทั้งพบปะภาคเอกชนฝรั่งเศสในสาขาต่าง ๆ ซึ่งจะเป็นโอกาสในการเชิญชวนภาคเอกชนฝรั่งเศสให้เข้ามาลงทุนในโครงการขนาดใหญ่ของไทย โดยเฉพาะในสาขาที่ฝรั่งเศสมีความเชี่ยวชาญ เช่น อุตสาหกรรมการบินและอวกาศ พลังงานสะอาด และอุตสาหกรรมป้องกันประเทศ ทีมประเทศไทย ภาคเอกชนไทย และชุมชนไทยในฝรั่งเศส โดยนายกรัฐมนตรีจะเข้าร่วมและแลกเปลี่ยนความเห็นในการประชุมเอกอัครราชทูตและกงสุลใหญ่ประจำภูมิภาคยุโรป พร้อมทั้งพบปะชุมชนไทยในฝรั่งเศส ซึ่งมีส่วนสำคัญในการเผยแพร่วัฒนธรรม เอกลักษณ์ความเป็นไทย และสร้างภาพลักษณ์ที่ดีของประเทศไทยในฝรั่งเศส รวมถึงภาคเอกชนไทยในฝรั่งเศส ซึ่งมีศักยภาพในการสร้างชื่อเสียงและมูลค่าเพิ่มให้แบรนด์ไทยในระดับสาก





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Thai PM French Leaders Strategic Partnership Cultural Exchange International Energy Agency United Nations Secretary-General Thai Community In France Thai Business Community Thai Projects Thai Brands

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