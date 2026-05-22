Thai PM Arrives in Paris, Starts First Mission, Focuses on Energy Diplomacy and UN Role, Cultural Diplomacy

Thai PM was expected to start his first mission of the visit in Paris as he was set to discuss energy diplomacy and cooperation with the United Nations. He would also focus on Thai culture diplomacy and seek to bring Thai culture to the world stage.

นายกฯและคณะ เดินทางถึงกรุงปารีสแล้ว พร้อมเริ่มภารกิจแรกทันที เตรียมหารือ ผอ. ทบวงการพลังงานระหว่างประเทศ และ ผอ.

ใหญ่ยูเนสโก สนับสนุนความมั่นคงทางพลังงาน ผลักดันบทบาทวัฒนธรรมไทยในเวทีโลกวันนี้ (วันศุกร์ที่ 22 พฤษภาคม 2569) เวลา 07.55 น.

(ตามเวลาท้องถิ่นฝรั่งเศส ซึ่งช้ากว่าไทย 5 ชั่วโมง) นางสาวรัชดา ธนาดิเรก โฆษกประจำสำนักนายกรัฐมนตรี เปิดเผยว่า นายอนุทิน ชาญวีรกูล นายกรัฐมนตรีและรัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงมหาดไทย พร้อมด้วยคณะ ประกอบด้วย นายเอกนิติ นิติทัณฑ์ประภาศ รองนายกรัฐมนตรีและรัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงการคลัง นายสีหศักดิ์ พวงเกตุแก้ว รองนายกรัฐมนตรีและรัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงการต่างประเทศ นางสาวซาบีดา ไทยเศรษฐ์ รัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงวัฒนธรรม และนางสาวไตรศุลี ไตรสรณกุล เลขาธิการนายกรัฐมนตรี ได้เดินทางถึงท่าอากาศยานนานาชาติปารีส-ออร์ลี กรุงปารีส สาธารณรัฐฝรั่งเศส1.

วันศุกร์ที่ 22 พฤษภาคม 2569 นายกรัฐมนตรีมีกำหนดการพบหารือกับผู้อำนวยการทบวงการพลังงานระหว่างประเทศ (International Energy Agency: IEA) เพื่อหารือส่งเสริมความมั่นคงทางพลังงานของประเทศ พร้อมทั้งพบหารือกับผู้อำนวยการใหญ่องค์การยูเนสโก เพื่อต่อยอดความร่วมมือจากการหารือร่วมกัน ผลักดันบทบาทวัฒนธรรมไทยในเวทีโลกนายกรัฐมนตรีจะเป็นประธานในพิธีสวดพระพุทธมนต์และพิธีทำบุญตักบาตรถวายพระราชกุศลสมเด็จพระนางเจ้ารำไพพรรณี พร้อมพบปะชุมชนไทย ณ วัดพุทธนานาชาติ หลังจากนั้น นายกรัฐมนตรีจะพบหารือกับภาคเอกชนไทยที่ลงทุนในฝรั่งเศส ในอุตสาหกรรมการผลิตและแปรรูปอาหาร การรีไซเคิลและการผลิตวัสดุบรรจุภัณฑ์แบบยั่งยืน และธุรกิจร้านอาหารนายกรัฐมนตรีมีกำหนดการเข้าร่วมการประชุมเอกอัครราชทูตและกงสุลใหญ่ประจำภูมิภาคยุโรป พร้อมร่วมแลกเปลี่ยนความเห็น โดยเฉพาะการขับเคลื่อนคำแถลงนโยบายของคณะรัฐมนตรีในบริบทภูมิภาคยุโรป 4.

วันจันทร์ที่ 25 พฤษภาคม 2569 ในช่วงเช้า นายกรัฐมนตรีมีกำหนดการพบหารือกับสมาคมนายจ้างฝรั่งเศส (MEDEF International) หลังจากนั้น นายกรัฐมนตรีจะพบหารือกับภาคเอกชนฝรั่งเศสในสาขาต่าง ๆ อาทิ อุตสาหกรรมวัสดุพื้นฐาน เครื่องมือแพทย์/ออปติคส์ การบินและอวกาศ ในช่วงค่ำ นายกรัฐมนตรีจะเข้าร่วมงานเลี้ยงรับรองอาหารค่ำ โดยนายเอมานูว์แอล มา keystone ประธานาธิบดีฝรั่งเศสเป็นเจ้าภาพ พร้อมพบหารือเพื่อขับเคลื่อนความสัมพันธ์และความร่วมมือระหว่างไทยกับฝรั่งเศส ณ ทำเนียบประธานาธิบดีฝรั่งเศส (Palais de l’Elys?e) ภายหลังเสร็จสิ้นภารกิจ นายกรัฐมนตรีและคณะจะเดินทางกลับประเทศไทยในวันอังคารที่ 26 พฤษภาคม 2569 และจะเดินทางถึงประเทศไทยในช่วงเช้าของวันพุธที่ 27 พฤษภาคม 256





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Thai PM Paris Diplomacy Energy Cooperation United Nations Thai Culture Cultural Diplomacy

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