Thai Prime Minister Creates Confidence in French Investors, Highlights ASEAN and EEC Opportunities

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul met with the French Chamber of Commerce (MEDEF International) and delivered a speech at an exclusive meeting with the Prime Minister of Thailand. The event took place at Salon Foch, 1st floor, Le Cercle de l'Union interalliée, Paris, France. The meeting was attended by Mr. François Corbin, Deputy President of MEDEF International and President of the French-Thai Business Council, and representatives from MEDEF International. The Thai government aims to attract more French investments, particularly in new industries such as renewable energy, infrastructure, aviation, biotechnology, and AI. Thailand is also positioning itself as a gateway to the ASEAN and Indo-Pacific markets.

นายกฯ สร้างความเชื่อมั่นนักลงทุนฝรั่งเศส ประกาศไทยคือ ‘ช่วงเวลาแห่งการลงทุน’ ชูศักยภาพประตูสู่อาเซียน นายกฯ สร้างความเชื่อมั่นนักลงทุนฝรั่งเศส ประกาศไทยคือ ‘ช่วงเวลาแห่งการลงทุน’ ชูศักยภาพประตูสู่อาเซียน ดึงลงทุน EEC–พลังงานสะอาด–AI วันที่ 25 พ.

ค. 69 เวลา 09.00 น.

(ตามเวลาท้องถิ่นฝรั่งเศส ซึ่งช้ากว่าไทย 5 ชั่วโมง) ณ ห้อง Salon Foch ชั้น 1 Le Cercle de l’Union interalliée กรุงปารีส สาธารณรัฐฝรั่งเศส นายอนุทิน ชาญวีรกูล นายกรัฐมนตรีและรัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงมหาดไทย พบหารือกับสมาคมนายจ้างฝรั่งเศส (MEDEF International) พร้อมกล่าวปาฐกถาในกิจกรรม Exclusive Meeting with the Prime Minister of Thailand โดยมี นายฟรองซัวส์ กอร์แบง (Mr. François Corbin) รองประธาน MEDEF International และประธานสภาธุรกิจฝรั่งเศส–ไทย พร้อมผู้แทนภาคเอกชนจาก MEDEF International เข้าร่วมกว่า 38 บริษัท ภายหลังเสร็จสิ้น นางสาวรัชดา ธนาดิเรก โฆษกประจำสำนักนายกรัฐมนตรี เปิดเผยว่า นายกรัฐมนตรียินดีที่ บริษัทชั้นนำและผู้นำภาคธุรกิจของฝรั่งเศสจำนวนมาก ให้ความสนใจเข้าร่วมงาน สะท้อนถึงความเชื่อมั่นของภาคเอกชนฝรั่งเศสที่มีต่อประเทศไทย ซึ่งโอกาสนี้ ยังเป็นจังหวะสำคัญเพราะเป็น ‘ช่วงเวลาต่อการเข้าการลงทุนในไทย’ (Moment to invest in Thailand) รวมทั้งศักยภาพของไทยในฐานะประตูสำคัญสู่อาเซียนและภูมิภาคอินโด-แปซิฟิ





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Thai Prime Minister French Investors ASEAN Opportunities EEC Opportunities Renewable Energy Infrastructure Aviation Biotechnology AI

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