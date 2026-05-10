Thai Privilege Card Collaborates with Security Agencies to Boost Quality Tourism

Thai Privilege Card, a leading company in the Thai tourism industry, has partnered with security agencies to enhance the safety and security of tourists. The collaboration aims to attract high-quality foreign tourists to settle in Thailand for a long time, thereby contributing to the development of the tourism sector and enhancing the country's reputation as a safe and attractive destination for long-term tourism.

นายมนาเทศ อันนวัฒน์ ผู้จัดการใหญ่ บริษัท ไทยแลนด์ พริวิเลจ คาร์ด จำกัด (TPC) กล่าวว่า ไทยแลนด์ พริวิเลจ คาร์ด ตอบรับนโยบายภาครัฐและผลักดันการท่องเที่ยวเชิงคุณภาพ ในการดึงดูดชาวต่างชาติที่มีศักยภาพและคุณภาพสูงเพื่อเข้ามาพำนักในประเทศไทยระยะยาว ผ่านความร่วมมือระหว่างองค์กรพันธมิตร ในการยกระดับมาตรฐานการดำเนินงานด้านความปลอดภัยร่วมกับ 5 หน่วยงานความมั่นคงของภาครัฐ ได้แก่ สำนักงานตรวจคนเข้าเมือง (สตม.

), กองการต่างประเทศ สำนักงานตำรวจแห่งชาติ, กองบัญชาการตำรวจสอบสวนกลาง (CIB), สำนักข่าวกรองแห่งชาติ และสำนักงานป้องกันและปราบปรามการฟอกเงิน (ปปง. ) เพื่อบูรณาการกระบวนการคัดกรองตรวจสอบคุณสมบัติของสมาชิกให้มีความรัดกุม แม่นย





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Thai Privilege Card Quality Tourism Foreign Tourists Long-Term Tourism Security Agencies

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