Thai Plus Project: Thai Government, Retailers Collaborate to Alleviate Energy Crisis

The Thai government and retailers have collaborated on the Thai Plus Project to alleviate the energy crisis caused by rising fuel prices. The project aims to provide relief to consumers and businesses, with the government covering 40% of the cost and retailers covering the remaining 60%. The project also aims to boost small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by encouraging them to register and participate in the scheme.

26 พ. ค.2569-ณ กรุงปารีส สาธารณรัฐฝรั่งเศส นายเอกนิติ นิติทัณฑ์ประภาศ รองนายกรัฐมนตรี และรมว.

คลังกล่าวถึงผลการตอบรับของโครงการไทยช่วยไทยพลัสที่ในวันแรกมีการลงทะเบียนของประชาชนเข้ามาจำนวนมากว่าขอขอบคุณคนไทยที่ให้การตอบรับดีและจนถึงเวลานี้มีคนลงทะเบียนไปแล้วกว่า 24 ล้านสิทธิ์ ยังเหลืออีก 6 ล้านสิทธิ์ ส่วนในฝั่งของร้านค้าหรือฝ่ายของผู้ขายที่มีการลงทะเบียนมาแล้วประมาณ 9.7 ร้านค้า โดยโครงการนี้รัฐบาลต้องการให้บรรเทาภาระค่าครองชีพของประชาชน ในส่วนที่ราคาน้ำมันแพง บรรเทาในส่วนของผู้ซื้อที่ประชาชนออกค่าใช้จ่าย 40% และรัฐบาลออก 60% ขณะเดียวกันต้องการประคองกำลังซื้อในระบบเศรษฐกิจ เราจึงต้องการให้ร้านค้าเล็กๆรายย่อยนั้นมาลงทะเบียนเพิ่มขึ้นเพื่อให้คนไทยที่จะลงทะเบียนกว่า 30 ล้านคนสามารถใช้สิทธิ์ได้ ถือเป็นความร่วมมือกันระหว่างภาครัฐและประชาชนในการประคับประคองสถานการณ์นี้ให้พ้นจากวิกฤ





thaipost / 🏆 62. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Thai Plus Project Energy Crisis Rising Fuel Prices Consumers Retailers Smes Collaboration Relief Boosting Smes System Design AI

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