Thai Plus First Registration: Two Cases, 10 Million Rights Received, 8 Million Rights Left

The Minister of the Office of the Prime Minister spoke about the first registration of the Thai Plus program, stating that there are two cases for registration. The first case is for those who have already used their rights, who can immediately confirm their rights online. The second case is for those who have not participated in the Thai Plus program, who will have to wait for the confirmation of their rights to be sent to the Ministry of Finance through the online system. It may take up to 3 days for the verification process. The Minister also mentioned that after 25 minutes of opening registration, 10 million rights have been received, and there are still 8 million rights left. The number of people waiting for the verification of their rights is 3 days. The system has already reserved the rights for those who pass the verification process. If the verification process is completed, it will be considered as a person who has received the rights. The Minister also admitted that there have been many complaints from the public, stating that the poor and the poor have not received the rights, and the poor have not received the rights. Therefore, it is believed that it is time to review the rights of 13.2 million people. The Ministry of Finance will survey those who are not in the 13.2 million rights to determine who is below the poverty line. The survey will be conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security or the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security. The survey results will be sent to the Ministry of Finance to be used as a benchmark for various things, such as annual income, land ownership, and whether they are entrepreneurs or not. It is expected to take about 2 months for the first 2 months of the program to use the number of people holding the rights of 13.2 million before making any changes. If there is clear information, it will be mentioned.

รัฐมนตรีประจำสำนักนายกรัฐมนตรี กล่าวถึงการลงทะเบียนในโครงการไทยช่วยไทยพลัสวันแรกว่า ผู้ลงทะเบียนไทยช่วยไทยจะมีอยู่ 2 กรณี คือ สำหรับคนที่เคยเป็นผู้ใช้สิทธิเดิม สามารถลงทะเบียนยืนยันใช้สิทธิได้ทันที และผู้ที่ไม่เคยอยู่ในโครงการไทยช่วยไทย จะต้องรอการยืนยันสิทธิที่ต้องส่งไปยังกระทรวงมหาดไทยผ่านระบบออนไลน์ อาจต้องใช้ระยะเวลาในการตรวจสอบ 3 วัน หรืออาจใช้ระยะเวลาที่สั้นกว่านั้นเมื่อถามว่า หากต้องรอตรวจสอบการลงทะเบียนของกระทรวงมหาดไทย อาจทำให้จำนวนผู้ได้รับสิทธิเต็มแล้วนั้น ภราดร กล่าวว่า เท่าที่ตนทราบ หลังเปิดลงทะเบียน 25 นาที มีผู้ได้รับสิทธิไปแล้ว 10 ล้านสิทธิ และปัจจุบัน ณ ขณะนี้ เหลืออีก 8 ล้านสิทธิ ส่วนผู้ที่ขึ้นให้รอการตรวจสอบสิทธิ 3 วัน ทางระบบได้กันสิทธิไว้ให้แล้ว หากผ่านกระบวนการตรวจสอบ ก็ถือว่าเป็นผู้ที่ได้รับสิทธิแล้วเมื่อถามถึงผู้ที่ได้รับสิทธิบัตรสวัสดิการแห่งรัฐ ภราดร ยอมรับว่า มีการร้องเรียนมาจำนวนมาก โดยชาวบ้านได้สะท้อนว่า คนจนจริงไม่ได้รับสิทธิ คนที่ได้รับสิทธิไม่ได้จนจริง จึงเห็นว่าอาจถึงเวลาที่จะต้องทบทวนสิทธิ 13.2 ล้านราย โดยให้ทางกระทรวงมหาดไทยสำรวจคนที่ไม่ได้อยู่ใน 13.2 ล้านสิทธิ ว่าใครอยู่ใต้เกณฑ์ความยากจน โดยร่วมกับข้อมูลของกระทรวงการพัฒนาสังคมและความมั่นคงของมนุษย์ หรือ พม.

ก่อนส่งให้กระทรวงการคลัง เพื่อนำไปใช้ตะแกรงต่าง ๆ ที่กระทรวงการคลังมี ทั้งรายได้ต่อปี การครอบครองที่ดิน รวมไปถึงเป็นผู้ประกอบการหรือไม่ โดยคาดว่าจะใช้ระยะเวลาประมาณ 2 เดือน ในช่วง 2 เดือนแรกของโครงการ จะใช้ตัวเลขผู้ถือบัตรสวัสดิการแห่งรัฐ 13.2 ล้านสิทธิก่อนที่จะมีการปรับเปลี่ยนตัวเลข หากมีความชัดเจนแล้วเมื่อถามถึงการเสนอโครงการเข้ามายังคณะกรรมการกลั่นกรอง ในการใช้งบประมาณก้อนที่ 2 แล้วหรือไม่ ภราดร กล่าวว่า คณะกรรมการชุดดังกล่าวมีปลัดกระทรวงการคลังเป็นประธาน และยังไม่ได้พูดคุยกรณีดังกล่าว มีเพียงการพูดคุยถึงระบบลงทะเบียนเท่านั้





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Thai Plus Registration Rights Verification Survey Benchmark Annual Income Land Ownership Entrepreneurship

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