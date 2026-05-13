Thai Police and Security Forces Confirm That 'Ming Zhen Sun' Still Not Clear of Terrorism or Premeditated Violence

The police and security forces have confirmed that the case of 'Ming Zhen Sun', a Chinese suspect in the possession of arms, is still unclear whether it is a terrorist act or premeditated violence. However, the evidence, money trail, and statements indicate that 'Ming Zhen Sun' is linked to a hacking group in Cambodia. The investigation found that 'Ming Zhen Sun' was in contact with a group of Chinese people, which is a network of hackers in Cambodia. There were some conflicts within the hacking group, and money was transferred between them. 'Ming Zhen Sun' accumulated weapons because of the dispute with the hacking group. The police also found that 'Ming Zhen Sun' had a total of 473 transactions in Thailand, with a total of 40.5 million baht in cash, and a total of 40.48 million baht in cash, with the highest amount of money received and sent at 5 million baht. The money transfer information was consistent with the information confirmed by the police, and the evidence was found in the phone of 'Ming Zhen Sun', including the video of shooting and bombing. The police are currently investigating the relationship between the money transfers and the additional evidence.

ตำรวจและฝ่ายความมั่นคงยืนยันกรณีนาย "หมิงเฉิน ซัน" ครอบครองอาวุธสงคราม ยังไม่มีข้อบ่งชี้ว่า "เป็นการก่อการร้าย" หรือ "เตรียมก่อวินาศกรรม" แต่สิ่งที่ยืนยันจากหลักฐาน เส้นเงิน และคำให้การ คือชายชาวจีนคนนี้ เชื่อมโยงกับขบวนการสแกมเมอร์ในกัมพูชา ความคืบหน้ากรณี"หมิงเฉิน ซัน" ผู้ต้องหาชาวจีน ในกรณีครอบครองอาวุธสงคราม จากการตรวจสอบโดยตำรวจและฝ่ายความมั่นคงพบว่ายังไม่มีข้อบ่งชี้ว่า จะเป็นการเตรียมก่อวินาศกรรม แต่เนื้อหาจากข้อความแชตสนทนาในแอปพลิเคชันในโทรศัพท์ พบว่า"หมิงเฉิน ซัน" ติดต่อกับกลุ่มคนจีนด้วยกัน ซึ่งเป็นเครือข่ายสแกมเมอร์ในกัมพูชา มีบางช่วงพบว่า มีความขัดแย้งเกิดขึ้น ภายในกลุ่มสแกมเมอร์ด้วยกันเอง และพบการโอนเงินระหว่างกัน"หมิงเฉิน ซัน" สะสมอาวุธเพราะปมขัดแย้งกลุ่มสแกมเมอร์ ตำรวจไซเบอร์ ยังตรวจสอบเส้นทางการเงิน ของ หมิงเฉิน ซัน โดยพบว่า ทำธุรกรรมทางการเงิน รวม 473 รายการ ผ่านบัญชีธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ ระหว่างวันที่ 2 ก.

ย. ปี 2565 ถึง 6 พ. ค.

ปี 2569 พบยอดเงินเข้ารวมประมาณ 40.5 ล้านบาท ขณะที่ยอดเงินออกอยู่ที่ประมาณ 40.48 ล้านบาทโดยรายการโอนเงินสูงสุดต่อครั้ง ทั้งฝั่งรับเข้าและโอนออก อยู่ที่ 5 ล้านบาท ข้อมูลการเคลื่อนไหวทางการเงินนี้เกิดขึ้นต่อเนื่องในช่วงเวลาเกือบ 4 ปี ซึ่งตำรวจ กำลังเร่งตรวจสอบความเชื่อมโยงธุรกรรมต่าง ๆ เพิ่มเติมจากหลักฐาน สอดคล้องกับข้อมูลที่ยืนยันโดยโฆษกสำนักงานตำรวจแห่งชาติ พบเส้นเงิน ของนายหมิงเฉิน ซัน ตรงกับบัญชีคริปโทเคอร์เรนซีที่ใช้หลอกผู้เสียหายของเครือข่ายสแกมเมอร์กัมพูชาขณะที่คลิปการซ้อมยิงปืน และปาระเบิด เป็นหลักฐานที่พบในโทรศัพท์มือถือ ของนายหมิงเฉิน ซัน เช่นกัน โดยตำรวจยืนยันว่า เกิดขึ้นที่กัมพูชาใกล้เคียงกับช่วงเวลาที่ตำรวจพบแชต ที่นายหมิงเฉิน ซัน ขัดแย้งกับคนในกลุ่มสแกมเมอร์ และสอดคล้องกับไทม์ไลน์ การเริ่มติดต่อซื้อขาย และสะสมอาวุธสงครามในไทยส่วนประเด็น ที่นายหมิงเฉิน ซัน มีพาสปอร์ตจีน และกัมพูชา บัตรสีชมพูของไทย และถือครองวีซา ประเภท PE (หรือ Plivilege Entry Visa) ซึ่งเป็นวีซาสำหรับกลุ่มผู้มีกำลังทรัพย์ แบบระยะเวลา 20 ปี และยังมีวีซา เรสซิเดนท์ ประเภทพำนักระยะยาวของเกาหลีใต้ ด้วยทำให้สำนักงานตำรวจแห่งชาติ เตรียมนำกรณีของนายหมิงเฉิน ซัน มาทบทวนมาตรการคัดกรองชาวต่างชาติโดยจะเสนอให้เชื่อมข้อมูลด้านความมั่นคง กับหน่วยงานพิจารณาออกวีซา และอาจใช้ระบบประเมินความเสี่ยงชาวต่างชาติในอนาคต เพื่อปิดช่องโหว่ ไม่ให้กลุ่มอาชญากรรมใช้สิทธิพิเศษเข้าประเท





ThaiPBS / 🏆 52. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Thai Police Security Forces Ming Zhen Sun Possession Of Arms Terrorism Premeditated Violence Hacking Group Cambodia Money Trail Evidence Statement Conflict Weapon Accumulation Money Transfer Video Of Shooting And Bombing Investigation Relationship Money Transfers Additional Evidence

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