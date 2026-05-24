The Thai Plus Cash Subsidy Scheme is a government initiative to provide financial assistance to eligible Thai citizens. The scheme offers a subsidy of up to 4,000 baht per person, with the government contributing 60% of the total subsidy amount. The scheme is open for registration from 25 to 29 May 2019, and participants can start using the subsidy from 1 June to 30 September 2019. The scheme is designed to help eligible individuals who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and need financial support.

เปิด 'เป๋าตัง' ตั้งแต่ง 6 โมงเช้า วันนี้ 25 พ. ค. 69 กดปุ่มแบรนด์เนอร์'ไทยช่วยไทยพลัส'ลงทะเบียนรับสิทธิ 4000 บาท จำนวน 30 ล้านคน เช็ควิธีรับสิทธิที่นี่โครงการ 'ไทยช่วยไทยพลัส' เปิดให้ลงทะเบียนรับสิทธิ 4,000 บาท ผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน 'เป๋าตัง' ตั้งแต่วันที่ 25 - 29 พ.

ค. 2569 รัฐบาลจะร่วมจ่าย 60% หรือสูงสุด 1,000 บาทต่อเดือน เป็นระยะเวลา 4 เดือน โดยสามารถเริ่มใช้จ่ายได้ตั้งแต่วันที่ 1 มิ. ย. - 30 ก.

ย. 2569 ผู้มีสิทธิต้องเป็นคนไทยอายุ 18 ปีขึ้นไป และไม่เป็นผู้ถือบัตรสวัสดิการแห่งรัฐ หรือผู้ที่เคยถูกระงับสิทธิในโครงการอื่นของรัฐเปิดโครงการไทยช่วยไทยพลัส 60/40 ให้ประชาชนที่มีคุณสมบัติตรงกับหลักเกณฑ์และเงื่อนไข เปิด 'เป๋าตัง' กดปุ่มแบรนด์เนอร์ ‘ไทยช่วยไทยพลัส’ ซึ่งผู้ได้รับสิทธิทั้งหมด 30 ล้านสิทธิ เปิดให้ลงทะเบียนตั้งแต่วันนี้ 25 พ. ค.

- 29 พ. ค. 2569 ตั้งแต่เวลา 06:00 - 22:00 น.

มีบัตรประจำตัวประชาชน ไม่เป็นผู้ที่ถูกระงับสิทธิหรือถูกเรียกเงินคืนในโครงการของรัฐ ได้แก่ (1) โครงการคนละครึ่ง (2) โครงการคนละครึ่ง ระยะที่ 2 (3) โครงการคนละครึ่ง ระยะที่ 3 (4) โครงการคนละครึ่ง ระยะที่ 4 (5) โครงการคนละครึ่ง ระยะที่ 5 และ (6) โครงการคนละครึ่ง พลั





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Thai Plus Cash Subsidy Scheme Thai Citizens Government Initiative Financial Assistance COVID-19 Pandemic Eligible Individuals

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