Thai Oil Reports FY1H Profit of 19.481 Trn Baht, Lays Out Factors and Plans

The top management of Thai Oil shares the company's strong performance in the first half of 2019, which saw a net profit of 19.481 Trn Baht, underpinned by key contributors such as profits from the sale of inventories and the rise in global oil and product prices. In addition, it highlights the company's proactive measures in preparing for contingencies during the periods of armed conflict.

นายพงษ์พันธุ์ อมรวิวัฒน์ ประธานเจ้าหน้าที่บริหารและกรรมการผู้จัดการใหญ่ บริษัท ไทยออยล์ จำกัด (มหาชน) เปิดเผยว่า ‘ผลการดำเนินงานในไตรมาส 1/2569 มีกำไรสุทธิ 19,481 ล้านบาท มีปัจจัยสนับสนุนหลักจากกำไรจากสต็อกนํ้ามันสุทธิจากการเปลี่ยนแปลงมูลค่าสินค้าคงเหลือ 16,746 ล้านบาท สอดคล้องกับการปรับตัวเพิ่มขึ้นอย่างมีนัยสำคัญของราคานํ้ามันดิบและน้ำมันสําเร็จรูปในตลาดโลก อันเป็นผลจากสถานการณ์ความขัดแย้งในตะวันออกกลางในช่วงปลายเดือนกุมภาพันธ์ที่ผ่านมา ประกอบกับการดำเนินธุรกิจปกติของ ไทยออยล์มีการจัดซื้อน้ำมันดิบล่วงหน้า 1-2 เดือนก่อนเดือนที่จะใช้ผลิต ส่งผลให้ต้นทุนน้ำมันทางบัญชีในไตรมาส 1/2569 เป็นต้นทุนที่ยังไม่ได้สะท้อนผลกระทบจากความผันผวนของราคาน้ำมันในช่วงความขัดแย้งอย่างเต็มที่ กำไรจากสต็อกน้ำมันดังกล่าวเป็นรายการชั่วคราวและอาจพลิกเป็นขาดทุนจากสต็อกน้ำมันได้ในอนาคตหากราคาน้ำมันปรับตัวลดลงเมื่อสถานการณ์คลี่คลาย นอกจากนั้น ไทยออยล์ยังมีกําไรพิเศษจากการซื้อคืนหุ้นกู้ 2,436 ล้านบาท อย่างไรก็ตาม ไทยออยล์มีการรับรู้ค่าใช้จ่ายและขาดทุนอื่นๆ อีก 6,628 ล้านบาท หากตัดรายการดังกล่าวข้างต้นออกไปแล้ว ไทยออยล์จะมีกำไรสุทธิจากการดำเนินงานของกลุ่ม 6,927 ล้านบาท เมื่อวันที่ 9 เม.

ย. – 19 พ.

ค. 2569 ไทยออยล์ได้ปรับลดราคาน้ำมันดีเซลหน้าโรงกลั่นลง 2-5 บาทต่อลิตร ส่งผลให้กระแสเงินสดลดลงประมาณ 2,800 ล้านบาท ไทยออยล์ได้รับเงินชดเชยค้างรับจากกองทุนน้ำมันเชื้อเพลิงจำนวน 10,314 ล้านบาท ซึ่งช่วยลดกระแสเงินสด ไทยออยล์ได้รับการประเมินด้านความยั่งยืนระดับสูงสุด “Top 1%” จาก S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) Score 2025 เป็นปีที่ 10 บริษัท ไทยออยล์ จำกัด (มหาชน) ส่งมอบ Solar Cell ให้กับ โรงพยาบาลส่งเสริมสุขภาพตำบล (รพ.

สต. ) และโรงเรียนตำรวจตระเวนชายแดน (รร. ตชด. ) รวม 6 แห่ง ในพื้นที่ อ.

อุ้มผาง จ. ตาก คุณอิทธิพล เดี่ยววณิชย์ รองกรรมการผู้จัดการใหญ่-ด้านกำกับองค์กรและความยั่งยืน บริษัท ไทยออยล์ จำกัด (มหาชน) เป็นผู้แทนบริษัทฯ ส่งมอบระบบผลิตไฟฟ้าจากพลังงานแสงอาทิตย์ (Solar Cell) กำลังการผลิตติดตั้งรวม 44.10 กิโลวัตต





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Thai Oil Oil Industry First Half 2019 Profit Contingency Proactive Measures Gas Buying Program Solar Cell Thai Oil's Decision To Balance Its Power Gener

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