Thai National Women's Water Polo Team Players Stand Out at Hapoel Yoqneam, Help Team Win Israel Cup

Earlier this month, the Thai National Women's Water Polo Team showcased their skills in the Israeli league, helping their team win the Israel Cup. Two key players, Nunan Am (22) and Nutapat Rawicha Winatt sottile (23), impressed with their performances. Notably, these players made history as the first Thai team to win a championship on foreign soil. Both are currently playing in the Hapoel Yoqneam water polo team, a top-tier club from Israel, who helped their team win the Israel Cup.

2 นักกีฬาโปโลน้ำสาวทีมชาติไทยชุดเตรียมเอเชียนเกมส์ คือ "น้องแอม" ภัณฑิลา อาสายุทธ์ กับ "น้องแพรวา" รักษิณา เรืองทรัพย์ไพศาล ที่เล่นลีกอาชีพอยู่ที่สโมสรฮาโปแอลโยคเนียม ( Hapoel Yoqneam ) สโมสรโปโลน้ำชั้นนำของประเทศอิสราเอล โชว์ฟอร์มเยี่ยมช่วยให้ต้นสังกัดคว้าแชมป์อิสราเอลคัพมักซิม คอร์ดอนสกี้ เฮดโค้ชโปโลน้ำทีมชาติไทย ที่ติดตามดูพัฒนาการของ 2 สาวไทย เปิดเผยว่า สำหรับสโมสร Yoqneam นี่ไม่ใช่แชมป์รายการแรกของทีม สโมสรแห่งนี้เป็นทีมระดับสูงของยุโรป มีโครงสร้างที่แข็งแกร่ง มีประเพณีที่ดี และมีแนวทางการทำงานอย่างเป็นมืออาชีพ ตนภูมิใจในตัวนักกีฬาของเราอย่างจริงใจ ที่ด้วยความมุ่งมั่น มีวินัย พวกเธอสามารถทำได้ดีในตำแหน่งของตัวเองในทีม และกลายเป็นส่วนหนึ่งของความสำเร็จครั้งนี้ได้ .





INNNEWS / 🏆 18. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Thai National Women's Water Polo Team Hapoel Yoqneam Israeli Women's Water Polo League Israel Cup Describing Their Skills Performance Mismatch Celebration Inspiration Team Simultaneous Criticism Success

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Thai government to propose 'Thai Help Thai Plus' scheme to revive economy after global threatsThe Thai government has decided to propose a scheme to help small businesses through 'Thai Help Thai Plus' to revive the economy in the second three-month period. It involves public spending of 60% and public spending of 40%.

Read more »

Newspaper Title: Neymar Named in Brazil National Team 26-Man Squad for 2026 World CupNeymar included in Brazil's 26-man World Cup squad for the 2026 edition featuring Premier League stars like Erling Haaland, Lisandro Martinez, Goncalo Ramos, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Gabriel Martinelli as Selecao secure passage into FIFA event as hosts.

Read more »

Thai government to re-consider FIFA World Cup 2026 TV rights talksThe Thai government has raised concerns about the high cost of FIFA World Cup 2026 TV rights and the absence of private sector funding. They are considering data for the cabinet meeting to determine the next course of action.

Read more »

Thai Help Thai Plus: राज्यจ่าย 60% ชะตินครหนี้ 40% สามารถลงทะเบียน ได้ถึง 25 พ.ค. เcheck คุณสมบัติ พร้อมวงเงินกี่บาท ไทยช่วยไทย พลัสช่วยชาติแบ่งแบกวิกฤต ผ่านกันด้วยกันข่าวเปิดเงื่อนไขและรายละเอียดเกี่ยวกับโครงการไทยช่วยไทย พลัส ซึ่งรัฐบาลจะจ่าย 60% เพื่อช่วยเหลือผู้ประสบภัยและผู้ประสบความลำบากทางเศรษฐกิจที่เกิดจากสถานการณ์ความขัดแย้งในภูมิภาคตะวันออกกลาง วงเงินจะอยู่ระหว่าง 1,000 – 2,000 บาทต่อคนต่อเดือนเพื่อแบ่งเบาภาระค่าใช้จ่ายในครัวเรือนระยะเวลา 4 เดือน ตั้งแต่วันที่ 1 มิ.ย. - 30 ก.ย. 2569

Read more »

Thai government approves ThaiPlus program to help Thai people in energy crisisThe Thai government has approved the ThaiPlus program to help Thai people in the energy crisis. The program will provide a subsidy of 60 baht for every 40 baht paid by the public to help alleviate the cost of living. The program will be implemented from 25th May 2022.

Read more »

Gucci กำลังเจรจาเซ็นสัญญาเป็นสปอนเซอร์ให้ทีม Alpine F1 Teamมีการรายงานว่า Gucci กำลังอยู่ในช่วงเจรจาถึงความเป็นไปได้ในการเซ็นสัญญาเป็นสปอนเซอร์ ชิป ให้กับทีม Alpine F1 Team ...

Read more »