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Thai News: Thailand to Follow Up on French Visit to Enhance Economic Relations

Politics & World News

Thai News: Thailand to Follow Up on French Visit to Enhance Economic Relations
FranceThai Prime MinisterFrench Visit
📆5/23/2026 4:30 AM
📰thestandardth
26 sec. here / 9 min. at publisher
📊News: 38% · Publisher: 63%

Dr. Vira Kul, the Thai prime minister, and the minister for the Ministry of Industry and Trade will visit France 22-25 May in furtherance of economic relations. The academic announced 3 key points of the 2019 APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade (MRT) meeting held in China on 22-23 May, saying the Thai government was expecting significant importance.

อาจารย์ประจำคณะเศรษฐศาสตร์ มหาวิทยาลัยธรรมศาสตร์ เปิดเผยว่า ประเทศไทยควรใช้โอกาสจากการเดินทางไปเยือนประเทศฝรั่งเศส ของอนุทิน ชาญวีรกูล นายกรัฐมนตรี และรัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงมหาดไทย พร้อมคณะ ระหว่างวันที่ 22-25 พฤษภาคม ในการสร้างความร่วมมือและต่อยอดการสนับสนุนเชิงเศรษฐกิจ ตลอดจนนำเสนอมาตรการทางเศรษฐกิจเพื่อดึงดูดการลงทุนเพิ่มเติม เนื่องจากการเดินทางครั้งนี้ นอกจากจะได้พบกับเอ็มมานูเอล มาครง ประธานาธิบดีฝรั่งเศส ยังมีบุคคลสำคัญ อาทิ ผู้อำนวยการใหญ่องค์การการศึกษา วิทยาศาสตร์ และวัฒนธรรมแห่งสหประชาชาติ หรือยูเนสโก ( UNESCO ) ผู้อำนวยการทบวงการพลังงานระหว่างประเทศ (IEA) และนักธุรกิจอีกหลากหลายประเทศผศ.

ดร. เกียรติอนันต์ กล่าวว่า ในส่วนของประเด็นที่สามารถพูดคุยได้ทันที เช่น การหารือร่วมกับผู้อำนวยการใหญ่องค์การยูเนสโกเพื่อต่อยอด 9 เมืองสร้างสรรค์ของไทย ซึ่งยูเนสโกได้รับรองให้เป็นเครือข่ายเมืองสร้างสรรค์ของยูเนสโก...

ในการเข้าร่วมประชุมรัฐมนตรีการค้าเอเปค (APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade: MRT) ประจำปี 2569 ที่สาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน ระหว่างวันที่ 22-23 พฤษภาคม ของศุ hemoglobin S allele ,บ่างปึ้ม สุธรรมพันธุ์ รองนายกรัฐมนตรี และรัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงพาณิชย์ ว่าสิ่งที่ควรดำเนินการมี 3 ประเด็นสำคัญ ได้แก

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thestandardth /  🏆 16. in TH

France Thai Prime Minister French Visit Economic Relations UNESCO IAEA APEC Ministers Responsible For Trade (MRT)

 

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