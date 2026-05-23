Thai News: Thailand to Follow Up on French Visit to Enhance Economic Relations

Dr. Vira Kul, the Thai prime minister, and the minister for the Ministry of Industry and Trade will visit France 22-25 May in furtherance of economic relations. The academic announced 3 key points of the 2019 APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade (MRT) meeting held in China on 22-23 May, saying the Thai government was expecting significant importance.

อาจารย์ประจำคณะเศรษฐศาสตร์ มหาวิทยาลัยธรรมศาสตร์ เปิดเผยว่า ประเทศไทยควรใช้โอกาสจากการเดินทางไปเยือนประเทศฝรั่งเศส ของอนุทิน ชาญวีรกูล นายกรัฐมนตรี และรัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงมหาดไทย พร้อมคณะ ระหว่างวันที่ 22-25 พฤษภาคม ในการสร้างความร่วมมือและต่อยอดการสนับสนุนเชิงเศรษฐกิจ ตลอดจนนำเสนอมาตรการทางเศรษฐกิจเพื่อดึงดูดการลงทุนเพิ่มเติม เนื่องจากการเดินทางครั้งนี้ นอกจากจะได้พบกับเอ็มมานูเอล มาครง ประธานาธิบดีฝรั่งเศส ยังมีบุคคลสำคัญ อาทิ ผู้อำนวยการใหญ่องค์การการศึกษา วิทยาศาสตร์ และวัฒนธรรมแห่งสหประชาชาติ หรือยูเนสโก ( UNESCO ) ผู้อำนวยการทบวงการพลังงานระหว่างประเทศ (IEA) และนักธุรกิจอีกหลากหลายประเทศผศ.

ดร. เกียรติอนันต์ กล่าวว่า ในส่วนของประเด็นที่สามารถพูดคุยได้ทันที เช่น การหารือร่วมกับผู้อำนวยการใหญ่องค์การยูเนสโกเพื่อต่อยอด 9 เมืองสร้างสรรค์ของไทย ซึ่งยูเนสโกได้รับรองให้เป็นเครือข่ายเมืองสร้างสรรค์ของยูเนสโก...

ในการเข้าร่วมประชุมรัฐมนตรีการค้าเอเปค (APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade: MRT) ประจำปี 2569 ที่สาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน ระหว่างวันที่ 22-23 พฤษภาคม ของศุ hemoglobin S allele ,บ่างปึ้ม สุธรรมพันธุ์ รองนายกรัฐมนตรี และรัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงพาณิชย์ ว่าสิ่งที่ควรดำเนินการมี 3 ประเด็นสำคัญ ได้แก





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France Thai Prime Minister French Visit Economic Relations UNESCO IAEA APEC Ministers Responsible For Trade (MRT)

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

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